Saudi Arabia

Crown Prince inspects operations center

SPA |

MINA: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif inspected on Sunday evening work at the unified security operations center (911) in Makkah.
The Crown Prince praised what he saw in the center including the techniques and qualified cadres.
He urged everyone to put more effort and work hard to achieve the desired objectives of the center to serve the nation and the citizens.

