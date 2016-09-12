  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 26 min 26 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • MH370 ‘debris’ handed to Australian agency

World

MH370 ‘debris’ handed to Australian agency

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE |

KEEPING THE FAITH: Grace Nathan, right, a relative of one of the victims from Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 stands with Bai Shuanfu, left, another relative of the missing as she speaks to the media after a meeting with the Australian Transport and Safety Bureau and the Joint Agency Coordination Centre in Canberra on Monday. (AFP)

CANBERRA: An American amateur investigator handed possible debris from missing flight MH370 to Australian officials Monday and said several pieces were blackened by flames, raising the prospect of a flash fire onboard.
Mystery has surrounded the fate of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 since it disappeared on March 8, 2014, carrying 239 passengers and crew on a routine flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
The Boeing 777 is believed to have crashed in the southern Indian Ocean after inexplicably veering off course, but its final resting place has not been found despite an intense underwater search off Australia’s far west coast.
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB), which is coordinating the search, said Blaine Gibson had handed over unspecified debris on Monday.
“We are seeking advice from the Malaysian authorities regarding how they would like to proceed,” an ATSB spokesman said.
Gibson, a lawyer from Seattle who has traveled the world trying to solve the MH370 mystery, told local reporters the debris, which had washed up in Madagascar included what appeared to be an internal panel.
He has handed his findings to authorities in the past and said he had brought the recently found pieces to Australia for forensic investigation.
“The top layer of paint has been singed, scorched black,” he told Channel 7 of one piece. “It also shows some signs of melting... as you see when something is exposed to fire.
“It appears to be from the interior of the plane but not the main cabin, perhaps the cargo hold, perhaps the avionics bay.”
Gibson told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that the pieces could be a “real game changer” if they were found to belong to MH370.
“One of the theories is that there was a fire on the plane,” he said, adding that there was as yet no evidence to support this theory.
Gibson has said he is paying his own travel costs and searching for the missing aircraft “just out of personal interest.”
The debris was handed over as eight relatives of those onboard the flight had a private visit with ATSB officials.
The relatives from China, Malaysia and Indonesia had earlier been shown around one of the search vessels in Western Australia.
Canberra has been leading the massive search for MH370 within the 120,000-square-kilometer (46,000-square-mile) search zone set to be fully scoured by December.
But the underwater hunt has so far failed to find a single piece of debris from the plane, fueling speculation that the crash site may be outside the current search zone.
The zone was defined under the “most likely” scenario that no one was at the controls as the plane ran out of fuel.
The first piece of debris found from MH370 — a two-meter wing part known as a flaperon — washed up on the French Indian Ocean island of Reunion in July 2015.
Since then a range of debris linked to the flight has been found along western Indian Ocean shorelines.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Orlando nightclub shooting: Gunman’s mosque set afire

FORT PIERCE The mosque attended by the Pulse nightclub gunman who killed 49 people in Orlando has...

Families allege murder as Bangladesh fire toll rises

DHAKA Relatives of workers killed in a fire at a packaging factory in Bangladesh have filed a...

Kabul close to peace deal with notorious warlord

KABUL Afghanistan is close to signing a peace agreement with Gulbuddin Hekmatyar President Ashraf...

Monkey discovery boosts Zika drug quest

PARIS Scientists said Monday they had found a suitable animal model for testing new Zika drugs a...

Dutch police unveil latest recruits against drones

OSSENDRECHT Netherlands Dutch police are adopting a centuries old pursuit to resolve the modern...

Trump says health is an ‘issue’ after Clinton pneumonia revelation

WASHINGTON Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Monday that health is an issue...

North Korea ready for another nuclear test

SEOUL North Korea is ready to conduct an additional nuclear test at any time South Korea s...

Protests over river water dispute turns violent in Bengaluru

BENGALURU India s technology hub of Bengaluru deployed riot police on Monday to rein in protests...

Duterte orders US advisers out of southern Philippines

DAVAO Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte ratcheted up his feud with the United States on...

Officer, 7 militants killed in fresh Kashmir skirmishes

SRINAGAR India Indian security forces killed seven militants in two gunbattles that also left a...

Doctor: Clinton has pneumonia, recovering after 9/11 event

NEW YORK An ill Hillary Clinton abruptly left a 9 11 anniversary ceremony Sunday and needed to be...

Britain eyeing work permits to control EU immigration

LONDON Britain s interior minister Amber Rudd said on Sunday she was looking at a work permits...

Robed women petrol-bomb police station in Mombasa

MOMBASA Kenya Three robed women tricked their way into a Mombasa police station where they...

16 dead, 250 injured in Tanzania quake

DAR ES SALAAM At least 16 people died and 253 were injured in a 5 7 magnitude earthquake that...

French police arrest 15-year-old suspected of planning attack

PARIS French police have arrested a 15 year old boy suspected of planning an attack investigators...

N. Korea says sanctions push after nuclear test ‘laughable’

TOKYO SEOUL North Korea said on Sunday a push for further sanctions following its fifth and...

Around Arab News

Delusional Assad vows to retake Syria

BEIRUT Syrian President Bashar Assad vowed on Monday that his government would take back land...

Abbas hits back following ‘ethnic cleansing’ claim by Netanyahu

RAMALLAH Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has accused Israel of ethnic cleansing days after...

Orlando nightclub shooting: Gunman’s mosque set afire

FORT PIERCE The mosque attended by the Pulse nightclub gunman who killed 49 people in Orlando has...

Arkansas student is new Miss America

WASHINGTON An Arkansas business student who once kicked so high she gave herself a black eye was...

’Sully’ soars above US box office rivals

LOS ANGELES Sully the real life tale of how a US Airways pilot miraculously landed a disabled...

Hollywood faces new challenges: Kidman

TORONTO Oscar winning actress Nicole Kidman warned that Hollywood was facing new challenges in...

Sales of recorded music still falling, latest figures show

LONDON The success of acts like Adele and Coldplay was not enough to reverse a fall in revenue...

Sarah Jessica Parker will play singer in next movie

LOS ANGELES Sarah Jessica Parker is to play a singer battling a serious health issue in her next...

’Lion’ roars at the Toronto film festival

TORONTO The true story of a young boy separated from his family and his 25 year journey to find...

Amazon, Pandora to launch new music streaming services

NEW YORK Amazon com Inc and Pandora Media Inc are planning to launch new versions of their...

Families allege murder as Bangladesh fire toll rises

DHAKA Relatives of workers killed in a fire at a packaging factory in Bangladesh have filed a...

Kabul close to peace deal with notorious warlord

KABUL Afghanistan is close to signing a peace agreement with Gulbuddin Hekmatyar President Ashraf...

Monkey discovery boosts Zika drug quest

PARIS Scientists said Monday they had found a suitable animal model for testing new Zika drugs a...

Wawrinka stuns Djokovic to win US Open and 3rd Grand Slam title

NEW YORK Stan Wawrinka became the oldest US Open men s champion in 46 years when he defeated...

European football split as UEFA elects new president

ZURICH UEFA elects a new president on Wednesday whose main task will be to stop what European...

Kerber replaces Serena at No. 1 in rankings

NEW YORK US Open champion Angelique Kerber officially became the oldest woman to debut at No 1 in...