  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 35 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Trump says health is an ‘issue’ after Clinton pneumonia revelation

World

Trump says health is an ‘issue’ after Clinton pneumonia revelation

REUTERS |

SET TO OPEN: Demonstrators protests in front of the main entrance to the Trump International Hotel in downtown Washington, Monday. (AP)

WASHINGTON: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Monday that health is an issue in the election campaign after his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, revealed she had pneumonia, and he said he would soon release detailed information about his health.
Asked by Fox News about the health of the candidates, Trump said: “I think it’s an issue. In fact ... this last week I took a physical and .... when the numbers come in I’ll be releasing very, very specific numbers.”
Trump, 70, has been suggesting for weeks that Clinton lacks the energy needed to be president. He has raised questions about her stamina, mirroring a strategy used during the Republican primary campaign when he derided rival Jeb Bush as a “low energy” candidate.
Clinton’s bout of pneumonia, which her campaign did not reveal for days until she nearly collapsed on Sunday, has raised uncertainty about her health as campaigning for the Nov. 8 election gathers pace and renewed concerns about the former first lady’s perceived penchant for secrecy.
The Clinton campaign disclosed on Sunday that the 68-year-old Democratic presidential nominee had in fact been diagnosed with pneumonia on Friday after she complained of allergies and was seen coughing repeatedly in recent days.
Her campaign had said Clinton had become “overheated” to explain why, knees buckling and unsteady, she was rushed from a ceremony marking the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in New York to her daughter Chelsea’s apartment.
The health problem was the latest blow for Clinton at a time when Trump has erased most of her lead in national opinion polls and is competitive again in many battleground states where the election is likely to be decided.
Clinton’s dismissal of half of Trump’s supporters as a basket of deplorables” of racist, homophobic people on Friday triggered a firestorm of criticism and she later said she regretted the comment.
Trump said the remark was “the single biggest mistake of the political season,” which he compared to a much-criticized comment by 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney that 47 percent of the electorate were dependent on government.
“Remember this.... You’re going to be president of all the people. You’re not president of 50 percent or 75 percent,” Trump told Fox News. His campaign released a television commercial on Monday accusing Clinton of “demonizing” working people by making the comment.
Clinton’s campaign is likely to be pressed on why she did not make her pneumonia diagnosis public until late Sunday.
“I think it’s exceedingly important that Hillary Clinton be transparent about what’s going on,” said presidential historian Douglas Brinkley. “If she gets a report of pneumonia on Friday, they should try to tell the public in real time. The danger for a candidate is if they seem to be hiding their health history.”
Critics say Clinton has a tendency toward secrecy, an accusation that fueled a debate about her use of a private e-mail server, rather than a government one, while she was President Barack Obama’s secretary of state from 2009 to 2013.

Clinton staff sick

After the disclosure about pneumonia, Clinton canceled a two-day trip to California, which was scheduled to begin Monday morning. In recent weeks, staff at Clinton’s headquarters in Brooklyn, New York, have been hit by a bug, and several aides required medical treatment, a campaign aide said.
The health incident put pressure on both Clinton and Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, to reassure American voters about their health, given the rigors of the presidential campaign, in which the food is often unhealthy, sleep is elusive and the packed schedule and extensive travel is stressful.
“The short-term turbulence will be more about the handling of this than the substance, though I’m sure both candidates will be pressed for greater disclosure of health records,” said David Axelrod, a former adviser to Obama.
Trump told CNBC on Monday he would probably release information about his own health this week.
The Republican is expected to discuss his own health regimen in an interview to air on Thursday with celebrity physician Dr. Mehmet Oz.
Trump, a New York businessman, has made no secret of his affinity for fast food, sometimes sharing photos of himself on his campaign jet or at Trump Tower enjoying fried chicken, hamburgers and a taco bowl.
But he has made less information available about his health than Clinton has. Last December, he released a statement from his doctor, Harold Bornstein, that described him in excellent health with “extraordinary” strength and stamina.
The statement did not mention what medicine Trump might be taking or other details typically included in such disclosures. It was dramatically different from the hundreds of pages of medical records released by Republican nominee John McCain in 2008 to reassure Americans about his bouts of skin cancer.
“If elected, Mr. Trump, I can state unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency,” Bornstein wrote. The Manhattan physician said in August he wrote the letter in five minutes as a Trump limo waited to pick it up.
Clinton released a two-page letter outlining her medical condition in July 2015 that sought to reassure Americans about her health after she fell and suffered a concussion at home in 2012 near the end of her tenure at the State Department.
Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease expert and senior associate at the UPMC Center for Health Security in Pittsburgh who is not treating Clinton, said recovery from pneumonia can vary from about a week to longer, depending on the severity.
“Some patients have very little difficulties with activities of daily living and are only mildly hampered by it while others may require hospitalization and have to reduce their activities,” he said, adding that pneumonia was the 8th leading cause of death in the United States.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

MH370 ‘debris’ handed to Australian agency

CANBERRA An American amateur investigator handed possible debris from missing flight MH370 to...

North Korea ready for another nuclear test

SEOUL North Korea is ready to conduct an additional nuclear test at any time South Korea s...

Protests over river water dispute turns violent in Bengaluru

BENGALURU India s technology hub of Bengaluru deployed riot police on Monday to rein in protests...

Duterte orders US advisers out of southern Philippines

DAVAO Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte ratcheted up his feud with the United States on...

Officer, 7 militants killed in fresh Kashmir skirmishes

SRINAGAR India Indian security forces killed seven militants in two gunbattles that also left a...

Doctor: Clinton has pneumonia, recovering after 9/11 event

NEW YORK An ill Hillary Clinton abruptly left a 9 11 anniversary ceremony Sunday and needed to be...

Britain eyeing work permits to control EU immigration

LONDON Britain s interior minister Amber Rudd said on Sunday she was looking at a work permits...

Robed women petrol-bomb police station in Mombasa

MOMBASA Kenya Three robed women tricked their way into a Mombasa police station where they...

16 dead, 250 injured in Tanzania quake

DAR ES SALAAM At least 16 people died and 253 were injured in a 5 7 magnitude earthquake that...

French police arrest 15-year-old suspected of planning attack

PARIS French police have arrested a 15 year old boy suspected of planning an attack investigators...

N. Korea says sanctions push after nuclear test ‘laughable’

TOKYO SEOUL North Korea said on Sunday a push for further sanctions following its fifth and...

Valls warns of new attacks, 15,000 on police radar

PARIS French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Sunday there would be new attacks in France but...

Search begins after Bangladesh factory fire, death toll rises to 29

DHAKA The death toll from a fire at a food and cigarette packaging factory in Bangladesh rose to...

Five dead in strife-torn Kashmir

SRINAGAR A police officer and four militants were killed in separate incidents Sunday in Indian...

Philippine’s bloody crime war a ‘success’

MANILA The bloody crime war that has claimed nearly 3 000 lives in the Philippines in just two...

Clinton ‘feeling great’ after getting overheated at Sept. 11 event

NEW YORK Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Sunday told reporters she was...

Around Arab News

Trump says health is an ‘issue’ after Clinton pneumonia revelation

WASHINGTON Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Monday that health is an issue...

MH370 ‘debris’ handed to Australian agency

CANBERRA An American amateur investigator handed possible debris from missing flight MH370 to...

Quintana wraps up Vuelta a Espana title

MADRID Colombia s Nairo Quintana held off Tour de France champion Chris Froome to win the Vuelta...

North Korea ready for another nuclear test

SEOUL North Korea is ready to conduct an additional nuclear test at any time South Korea s...

Protests over river water dispute turns violent in Bengaluru

BENGALURU India s technology hub of Bengaluru deployed riot police on Monday to rein in protests...

Duterte orders US advisers out of southern Philippines

DAVAO Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte ratcheted up his feud with the United States on...

King Salman honors Saudi Arabia’s fallen heroes

MINA Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman payed tribute to Saudi Arabia s fallen...

Crown Prince inspects operations center

MINA Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif inspected on Sunday evening work at the unified security...

Deputy Crown Prince performs Eid prayers at the southern border

JAZAN Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman performed Eid prayer on the southern border with...

Duterte says he wants US special forces out of southern Philippines

MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday called for the withdrawal of US military...

Car bomb hits eastern Turkish city of Van, 27 injured

ISTANBUL A car bomb exploded outside the ruling Justice and Development Party AKP headquarters in...

Grand Mosque has a capacity of 1.8m pilgrims after expansion

JEDDAH The Grand Mosque in Makkah has the capacity to accommodate around 1 8 million pilgrims...

KSA strives to serve pilgrims

MINA Makkah Gov Prince Khaled Al Faisal who is also chairman of the Central Haj Committee said...

OIC chief commends Haj efforts

JEDDAH Organization of Islamic Cooperation OIC Secretary General Iyad Amin Madani conveyed his...

11,000 American pilgrims performing Haj

JEDDAH Approximately 11 000 American pilgrims are here to perform Haj this year US Ambassador...

Haj broadcast in Farsi

RIYADH Saudi Arabia has launched a Farsi language satellite television channel broadcasting Haj...