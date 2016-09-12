  • Search form

Sports

Wentz steals thunder as Eagles enjoy soaring start

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE

SPOT ON: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws his first touchdown pass of his career against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. (USA TODAY Sports)

LOS ANGELES: Rookie quarterback Carson Wentz had a stellar National Football League debut by upstaging Cleveland’s Robert Griffin as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Browns 29-10 in the season opener on Sunday.
Wentz was promoted from No. 3 quarterback to starter last Monday, and the number two overall pick in April’s draft looked every bit like the franchise player the Eagles were hoping for.
“I wasn’t really nervous. I really don’t get nervous,” Wentz said. “I had a lot of fun today and the turnout was good.”
Wentz completed 22 of 37 passes for 278 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions as he outdid veteran Griffin, who suffered a sprained shoulder.
Cleveland originally had the number two pick but traded it to the Eagles, as they apparently thought Wentz was too big a gamble.
“I admit it, he played better than I thought he would,” Browns defensive end Danny Shelton said of Wentz.
“He showed a lot of poise and toughness in there. We had good pressure on him today and he never flinched.”
Griffin completed 12 of 26 passes for 190 yards and one interception. Griffin took a hard hit to the chest in the fourth quarter and doubled over in pain. He was treated on the sideline before re-entering the game.
For the first time since 1997, the opening week of the most popular sport in the United States got under way with neither Tom Brady nor Peyton Manning in action, underscoring the end of one of the NFL’s most evocative rivalries.
Manning headed into retirement in March, a month after steering the Denver Broncos to an upset victory over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50, the final act of a glittering 18-year career.
The Manning-less Broncos opened the NFL regular season on Thursday with a 21-20 victory over Carolina.
New England Patriots icon Brady is banned for the opening four games of the new campaign after losing his long-running battle with the league over the 2015 “Deflategate” saga.
With Brady suspended, Jimmy Garoppolo was under the microscope and like Wentz he didn’t disappoint in his first career start.
The Patriots leaned on Garoppolo and the third-year quarterback helped lead them to a 23-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.
New England is hoping to repeat the success of the 2010 Pittsburgh Steelers. When quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was suspended for the first four games, the Steelers started 3-0 and made it to the Super Bowl.
The good news for the Patriots is their next three games are at home.
The Oakland Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs completed remarkable comebacks to win their openers on Sunday.
Quarterback Alex Smith scored on two-yard run five minutes into overtime to give the Chiefs a stunning 33-27 come-from-behind victory over the San Diego Chargers.
The Chiefs trailed 21-3 at halftime, but scored three touchdowns and a field goal in the second half.
The Chiefs won the overtime coin toss and drove 70 yards on 10 plays before Smith charged into the end zone for the winning touchdown.
Derek Carr threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Seth Roberts and a two-point conversion pass to Michael Crabtree as the Raiders defeated the New Orleans Saints 35-34.
Carr passed to Roberts to get the Raiders within a point with 47 seconds left and followed with the conversion pass to Crabtree.
The Saints had a chance to win on the final play, but Wil Lutz’s 61-yard field-goal attempt was wide left.
“I didn’t really ask for any feedback there. I said, ‘When we score here, we are going to go for two and win it right here,’” Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said.
Carr led the Raiders to 22 fourth-quarter points, upstaging Drew Brees’ 14th 400-yard passing game, which tied Manning for the NFL record.
The 37-year-old Brees, who signed five-year contract extension earlier in the week, tossed a 98-yard touchdown pass to receiver Brandin Cooks. It was the longest pass of Brees’ 16-year career and the longest offensive play in the 50-year history of the Saints.

