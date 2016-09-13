Iranian pilgrims grateful for excellent Haj services

MINA: A number of pilgrims who came from Iran, as well as from outside Iran, to perform Haj praised the efforts exerted by Saudi Arabia, led by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, to provide all the needed services to the pilgrims to ensure that their Haj journey is a complete success.

In remarks made to the Saudi Press Agency, several of them refuted the Iranian regime’s accusation that Saudi Arabia is unable to run Haj, citing its long history of managing the sometimes more than four million pilgrims in a very limited area.

Abdul Salam Mohammed Ali, who said he was performing Haj for the 10th time, said that every time he realizes a big difference in services, which become better and cater to the complete comfort of pilgrims.

Ali Naderi, an Iranian who came from the United States, said such giant projects that are used for only five days a year are evidence of the Saudi authorities’ hard work to please the guests of Allah.

Ziauddin Sadr Al-Ashrafi, from the Iranian province of Azerbaijan and member of the Iranian Federal Council from the Ahwaz Solidarity Party, is performing Haj for the first time. He said the efforts to serve pilgrims from all over the world are the best response to those who claim otherwise.

Nasser Al-Balochi, member of the Balochi People’s Party, is also performing the pilgrimage for the first time. He expressed admiration for the great projects in place to serve pilgrims.

He said that pleasing more than a billion Muslims from all over the world is the fitting response to the false accusations by the Iranian regime, and that no country in the world is able to administer nearly four million pilgrims in a small area within a limited time like Saudi Arabia. He said that the Iranian regime’s accusations that Saudi Arabia is unable to run Haj is intended to divert the Iranians’ attention from the economic and social problems they are facing, adding that the system of spiritual leader followed in Iran is contrary to Islam.

Jamal Pour Karim, a Kurdish journalist and political activist, said from the first time he set foot in Saudi Arabia he felt that it had spared no effort to provide world-class services to pilgrims.

He said that the regime in Iran only wishes to distract people’s attention from their dire economic situation, adding that the regime is about to fall due to the people’s outrage.