  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 41 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Iranian pilgrims grateful for excellent Haj services

Saudi Arabia

Iranian pilgrims grateful for excellent Haj services

ARAB NEWS |

COMPLETE SUCCESS: Several Iranian pilgrims have refuted the Iranian regime’s accusation that Saudi Arabia is unable to run Haj, citing its long history of managing the sometimes more than four million pilgrims in a very limited area.

MINA: A number of pilgrims who came from Iran, as well as from outside Iran, to perform Haj praised the efforts exerted by Saudi Arabia, led by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, to provide all the needed services to the pilgrims to ensure that their Haj journey is a complete success.
In remarks made to the Saudi Press Agency, several of them refuted the Iranian regime’s accusation that Saudi Arabia is unable to run Haj, citing its long history of managing the sometimes more than four million pilgrims in a very limited area.
Abdul Salam Mohammed Ali, who said he was performing Haj for the 10th time, said that every time he realizes a big difference in services, which become better and cater to the complete comfort of pilgrims.
Ali Naderi, an Iranian who came from the United States, said such giant projects that are used for only five days a year are evidence of the Saudi authorities’ hard work to please the guests of Allah.
Ziauddin Sadr Al-Ashrafi, from the Iranian province of Azerbaijan and member of the Iranian Federal Council from the Ahwaz Solidarity Party, is performing Haj for the first time. He said the efforts to serve pilgrims from all over the world are the best response to those who claim otherwise.
Nasser Al-Balochi, member of the Balochi People’s Party, is also performing the pilgrimage for the first time. He expressed admiration for the great projects in place to serve pilgrims.
He said that pleasing more than a billion Muslims from all over the world is the fitting response to the false accusations by the Iranian regime, and that no country in the world is able to administer nearly four million pilgrims in a small area within a limited time like Saudi Arabia. He said that the Iranian regime’s accusations that Saudi Arabia is unable to run Haj is intended to divert the Iranians’ attention from the economic and social problems they are facing, adding that the system of spiritual leader followed in Iran is contrary to Islam.
Jamal Pour Karim, a Kurdish journalist and political activist, said from the first time he set foot in Saudi Arabia he felt that it had spared no effort to provide world-class services to pilgrims.
He said that the regime in Iran only wishes to distract people’s attention from their dire economic situation, adding that the regime is about to fall due to the people’s outrage.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

King Salman: We take great pride in serving pilgrims

MINA Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has said that serving the Two Holy Mosques is...

Hajis stone devil with ease

MINA On Monday Day 3 of Haj pilgrims returned to the tent city of Mina from Muzdalifah where they...

Iran flayed for reviving pagan rituals, bid to divide Muslims

JEDDAH Academics have condemned Iranian attempts to split the Islamic nation by issuing...

GCC decries 9/11 lawsuit legislation

JEDDAH The Gulf Cooperation Council has expressed deep concern over a bill passed by the US...

International media conveys right message of Haj

JEDDAH A senior Saudi information officer has stressed the importance of the presence of...

Makkah governor lauds smooth flow of Hajis

RIYADH Makkah Gov Prince Khaled Al Faisal has described the movement of pilgrims from Mina to...

Taxi firms raise prices by 50% on Arafat day

JEDDAH Public taxi companies have started raising the passenger transportation fees by 50 percent...

Local livestock market witnesses plunge in prices

JEDDAH A number of traders and breeders emphasized that the livestock market in the Kingdom is...

Westerners praise KSA’s efforts to serve pilgrims

JEDDAH Pilgrims from Europe and Russia expressed their admiration for the services provided by...

‘Saudi Arabia cannot give up Haj management with its successes’

RIYADH An American researcher has said that the goal of the Iranian leadership in making false...

Pilgrims provided with best facilities: Indian official

RIYADH A top Indian official said Saturday that Saudi Arabia has made the best and most elaborate...

King Salman honors Saudi Arabia’s fallen heroes

MINA Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman payed tribute to Saudi Arabia s fallen...

Crown Prince inspects operations center

MINA Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif inspected on Sunday evening work at the unified security...

Deputy Crown Prince performs Eid prayers at the southern border

JAZAN Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman performed Eid prayer on the southern border with...

Grand Mosque has a capacity of 1.8m pilgrims after expansion

JEDDAH The Grand Mosque in Makkah has the capacity to accommodate around 1 8 million pilgrims...

Around Arab News

Iranian pilgrims grateful for excellent Haj services

MINA A number of pilgrims who came from Iran as well as from outside Iran to perform Haj praised...

King Salman: We take great pride in serving pilgrims

MINA Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has said that serving the Two Holy Mosques is...

Hajis stone devil with ease

MINA On Monday Day 3 of Haj pilgrims returned to the tent city of Mina from Muzdalifah where they...

Haj is time for worship, not politics

Performing Haj is a sacred religious ritual and the fifth pillar of Islam In the course of time...

Iran flayed for reviving pagan rituals, bid to divide Muslims

JEDDAH Academics have condemned Iranian attempts to split the Islamic nation by issuing...

GCC decries 9/11 lawsuit legislation

JEDDAH The Gulf Cooperation Council has expressed deep concern over a bill passed by the US...

International media conveys right message of Haj

JEDDAH A senior Saudi information officer has stressed the importance of the presence of...

Makkah governor lauds smooth flow of Hajis

RIYADH Makkah Gov Prince Khaled Al Faisal has described the movement of pilgrims from Mina to...

Taxi firms raise prices by 50% on Arafat day

JEDDAH Public taxi companies have started raising the passenger transportation fees by 50 percent...

Local livestock market witnesses plunge in prices

JEDDAH A number of traders and breeders emphasized that the livestock market in the Kingdom is...

Westerners praise KSA’s efforts to serve pilgrims

JEDDAH Pilgrims from Europe and Russia expressed their admiration for the services provided by...

‘Saudi Arabia cannot give up Haj management with its successes’

RIYADH An American researcher has said that the goal of the Iranian leadership in making false...

Pilgrims provided with best facilities: Indian official

RIYADH A top Indian official said Saturday that Saudi Arabia has made the best and most elaborate...

Guarding Makkah’s sanctity

Makkah by virtue of its distinct characteristics stands out from other cities in the world The...

The politics of economics

Last year Pakistan had invited Iran to enter the much celebrated China Pakistan Economic Corridor...