Makkah governor lauds smooth flow of Hajis

RIYADH: Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal has described the movement of pilgrims from Mina to Arafat during the current Haj season as unprecedented.



Speaking on Saudi TV Channel 1, Prince Khaled said the Kingdom is providing quality services to Haj and Umrah pilgrims, “which has stirred the envy of its enemies.”

He said the requirement that pilgrims wear electronic wristbands is part of a comprehensive plan for Makkah and holy sites during the Haj season, a plan that will see Makkah changed into a smart city.

Resorting to electronics to control the flow and movement of pilgrims is in line with the leadership’s directives and befitting a smart city, he said.

He called on those who performed Haj to give the chance to those who have not yet performed it, because Islam, he said, only ordered that Haj be performed only once in a lifetime for those who can afford it physically and financially.

The Makkah governor said the number of illegal pilgrims has dropped to 5 percent, compared to 9 percent and 70 percent in 1436 and 1435 pilgrimage seasons, respectively.

He attributed the drop in illegal pilgrims to the success of the regulatory plans and the penalties announced in case of violators.

He said fraud, deception and breaking systems contradict Islamic ethics, and citizens and foreign residents alike should behave accordingly.

“Those who do not respect themselves do not respect the system, so why should we respect them,” he asked referring to those who resort to fraud in an attempt to perform Haj.

Referring to the movement of pilgrims on Arafat Day, the ascension of all pilgrims to Mina and then to Mount Arafat, the Makkah governor termed it as unprecedented in terms of ease and flow of movement.

He has commended the great efforts exerted by those working to serve the pilgrims, and the role of Saudi youth in the service of Hajis.

Prince Khaled stressed that “all services provided by Saudi Arabia to pilgrims are part of our duty, especially as Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman is paying great attention to serving the pilgrims.”