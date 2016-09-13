International media conveys right message of Haj

JEDDAH: A senior Saudi information officer has stressed the importance of the presence of international media during the pilgrimage this year, which are thus able to convey the great message of Haj to all parts of the world.

Dr. Abdul Mohsen bin Farouk Elias, undersecretary at the Ministry of Culture and Information, pointed out that the ministry has mobilized all human and technical capabilities to provide the best services to the ministry guests to perform Haj this year and to facilitate their media coverage.

He said that the ministry’s started to implement its plan to serve the ministry’s guests at the end of last year’s Haj, to have ample time to achieve its desired goal.

This involved communicating with international media, the choice of guests, as well as providing all logistics at airports and facilitating their contact with all government agencies.

The ministry also established integrated information centers at the places of residence of the delegations and media representatives it hosts, in Jeddah, Mina and Arafat, and provided all the necessary services for the dissemination of news.

Elias pointed out that daily field visits were organized for media delegates before the start of the pilgrimage at important sites related to Haj.

“The pilgrimage season this year has witnessed the participation of about 200 people from international, Muslim and Arab media, in addition to international news agencies and satellite television stations,” said Elias.