Saudi Arabia

GCC decries 9/11 lawsuit legislation

Arab News |

JEDDAH: The Gulf Cooperation Council has expressed “deep concern” over a bill passed by the US Congress that would allow families of Sept. 11 victims to sue Saudi Arabia.
The head of the six-member bloc, Abdullatif Al-Zayani, said in a statement that the legislation runs against the principles of international law and sets a dangerous precedent for foreign relations.
The US House of Representatives cleared the legislation last Friday, following earlier passage by the Senate.
The White House has signaled President Barack Obama would veto the proposed law over concerns that it could open the US up to similar lawsuits from other countries.
Congress in July released 28 declassified pages from a congressional report into 9/11.
The Kingdom welcomed the release of the declassified files, saying they contained no surprises and should end speculation of official Saudi involvement. But the Kingdom has strongly objected to the proposed legislation.
The UAE issued its own statement echoing the GCC’s concerns Monday.
“This law is not equal with the foundations and principles of relations among states, and represents a clear violation given its negative repercussions and dangerous precedents,” said UAE Foreign MInister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.
Qatar said the 9/11 legislation “violates international law, particularly the principle of sovereign equality between states.”
The head of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul-Gheit, added his criticism too, saying the law would contradict “established norms of the international law,” according to Egypt’s state news agency MENA.

