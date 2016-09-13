  • Search form

Opinion

Haj is time for worship, not politics

MOHAMMED FAHAD AL-HARTHI |

Mohammed-Fahad-Al-Harthi

Performing Haj is a sacred religious ritual and the fifth pillar of Islam.
In the course of time, Saudi Arabia has made the service of pilgrims one of its top priorities; its great efforts in this direction have paid off handsomely.
The Kingdom now provides excellent services to millions of pilgrims from around the world, having become well-versed in the art of crowd management.
The expansion projects at the holy sites are a testimony to the care and concern of the Saudi leadership, which spares no effort to serve pilgrims who are the guests of God.
These projects worth hundreds of millions of dollars, which alone deserve special space to be talked about, have been an unremitting endeavor of Saudi Arabia. This is proof of the Kingdom’s commitment to the welfare of the country and of Haj itself.
Since it was first launched, the expansion of the Two Holy Mosques project alone has cost more than SR450 billion.
Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 makes serving pilgrims a key objective; it has plans to host 30 millions Umrah pilgrims, which means heavy investments and huge preparations in order to be able to cater to this number.
Saudi Arabia is conscientiously working on its objectives. These objectives are based on a specific plan.
They are not merely to receive thanks and praise in return. This is the reason why the ruler of this country is called Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.
Saudi Arabia is also keen and committed to separating Haj from politics, because the pilgrimage is a ritual devoted solely to worship and prayer, not politics.
Attempts to mix politics and Haj are unacceptable and reprehensible.
As such, by exploiting Haj to settle its political accounts with Saudi Arabia, Iran is committing a great mistake. The place for political disputes and disagreements is not at Haj.
Saudi Arabia has explicitly warned that the security and safety of pilgrims is a red line that is not to be crossed or sullied by political and sectarian slogans.
Saudi Arabia has reiterated on several occasions that it is keen on ensuring that the pilgrimage is a time for worship and religious duty only, not a means to advance or make political gains.
It welcomes everyone, even those with differing political views, and opens its doors proudly to pilgrims so long as they come to perform Haj in the manner it is intended to — spiritual, organized and disciplined.
Saudi Arabia’s management of Haj and its focus on the sanctity of this ritual present the true picture of the extent of leadership and Saudi people’s commitment to serve pilgrims, under any circumstances.
For Saudis, this is an honor they take pride in as they compete to provide the best services to pilgrims in order to please Allah and project a positive image of this ritual to the world.

