Saudi Arabia

King Salman: We take great pride in serving pilgrims

ARAB NEWS

BOND: Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman receives Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal who came to greet him on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha at the royal palace in Mina on Monday. (SPA)

SOLIDARITY: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif inspects operations at the unified security operations center in Makkah. He urged soldiers to put in more efforts to serve the nation. (SPA)

SONS OF SOIL: Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman exchanges Eid greetings with members of the armed forces deployed at the Jazan border. He performed Eid Al-Adha prayer there and had breakfast with them. (SPA)

MINA: Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has said that serving the Two Holy Mosques is the greatest blessing.
In a tweet on the day of Eid on Monday, he said: “Eid Al-Adha is the culmination of our pride in serving pilgrims, and also serving the Two Holy Mosques which are our greatest blessings. I pray that Allah blesses you with a very happy and peaceful Eid and may every day ahead be filled with happiness and good health.”
The king received princes, ulema, invited guests from the Gulf states, ministers and military commanders at his palace in Mina.
Addressing the gathering, which included Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the king extended congratulations to all present as well as to all citizens and pilgrims on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.
He also extended gratitude to all military personnel for the great efforts they are making in serving the guests of Allah Almighty.
He made it clear that all Saudis, including the leadership, government and citizens, are honored to serve the guests of Allah and would spare no effort to make their Haj journey a comfortable one.
“Your country appreciates the noble deeds and great sacrifices you are making to protect it; your deeds and sacrifices are a source of pride and dignity to us,” he said. “All of us are following the paths and examples of our fathers and grandfathers in defense of our religion and our nation.”
He spoke also of the sacrifices of soldiers who are defending the nation.
“Today, we must remember our heroes, the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives in defense of their religion and their nation,” he said, beseeching Allah to forgive them and pour His mercy upon their souls, and allow them to rest in paradise. He wished the injured a speedy recovery.
Othman bin Nasser Al-Muhrej, chief of public security and Haj security, greeted the king on Eid Al-Adha.
Al-Muhrej stressed that the security and military units had exerted great efforts in serving the pilgrims in accordance with plans for security and safety.

