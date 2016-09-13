King Salman: Use of Haj for sectarian aims abhorrent

MINA: Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman said Tuesday that the Kingdom rejected any attempt to play politics with Haj.

ARAB NEWS

MINA: Speaking to dignitaries from Muslim countries at a reception at the royal court in Mina, the king said: “The Kingdom utterly rejects that this great ritual turns to achieving political goals or sectarian disputes,” he said.

He said that Muslims should unite to fight the scourge of extremism.

“Exaggeration (in religion) and extremism are abhorred ... When it enters the body of the Muslim nation, it spoils its unity, future and image before the world. There is no salvation from this affliction except to uproot it without mercy, and with the unity of Muslims, to destroy this epidemic,” he said.

“Serving the guests of Allah is an honor for us,” the king told the VIP delegates, including Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussein; Sudanese Vice President Hasabo Mohammed Abdul Rahman; Niger’s Prime Minister Brigi Rafini; Jordanian Prime Minister Hani Al-Mulki; former Prime Minister of Mali Moussa Mara; Turkish Parliament Speaker Ismail Kahraman; Malian National Assembly Speaker Issaka Sidibé, Indonesian House of Representatives Speaker Ade Komarudin, Afghan Senate President Fazil Hadi Muslimyaar and senior officials from a number of Islamic countries.

The king began his address with verses from the Holy Qur’an. “Praise be to Allah Who says in the Holy Qur’an, “And proclaim the Pilgrimage among men; they will come to thee on foot and (mounted) on every kind of camel, lean on account of journeys through deep and distant mountain highways;” and peace be upon His Prophet Muhammad who said, ” Anyone who performs Haj and does not utter or make immoral acts, returns from his sins as the day when his mother bore him.”

“In pursuit of the Sunnah of our Prophet, pilgrims continue the performance of their rituals in peace and tranquility surrounded by Allah’s care and help,” he said. “The Kingdom is proud and honored by the service to the Two Holy Mosques and to their visitors. This honor was bestowed upon the Kingdom by Allah Almighty. Saudi Arabia has made use of all its potential to serve the pilgrims, ensure their comfort, and provide all means and ways to make the performance of their rituals easy and comfortable,” he said.

“The Kingdom firmly rejects that this great ritual should turn into achieving political objectives or expressing ideological differences,” he said. “Almighty Allah orders that Haj be performed by all Muslims without distinction.”

He said: “Islam is the religion of peace, justice, brotherhood, love, and benevolence. What is being experienced by the Muslim world today, in conflicts, tragedies, division and rivalry, necessitates that we exert all efforts for our unity and that we work together to resolve and end those conflicts. The Kingdom confirms its constant willingness and desire to unite the ranks of Muslims, assist them and work to support all good efforts for the interest of Muslim countries.”

Addressing the pilgrims, he said: “We welcome you to the land of the revelation, Saudi Arabia, as dear guests. We pray to Almighty Allah to accept your Haj, forgive your sins, return you safely to your countries.”

On conclusion of his address, the king said: “Allah’s peace, mercy and blessings be upon you.”

The king later arrived in Jeddah from Mina.