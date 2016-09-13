India to host Track Asia Cup 2016 cycling event

  • Search form

NEW DELHI: Cycling Federation of India will host the third edition of Track Asia Cup 2016 Sept. 14 to 16 at the Indoor Cycling Velodrome at IG Sports Complex in New Delhi. The announcement was made during a press conference held at Chelmsford Club in New Delhi on Monday.
The UCI, (International Cycling Union), Class 1 graded event which in other words is part of the World Championship qualifier whereby points attained by the cyclist will add to the ranking of the individual and thus makes it more competitive and interesting.
The second edition of this event hosted in India in 2015 saw the participation of 11 countries while this time 12 countries will participate including Pakistan. Also, being the host country, India has decided to field one additional team ‘SAINCA’ in this event to give more and more exposure to young cyclists in the country. SAINCA is the cycling Academy being managed jointly by Sports Authority of India and Cycling Federation of India at World Cycling Satellite Center in cycling velodrome, whereby mostly cyclists from across the globe are being trained.
The event will see total participation of thirteen teams from 12 countries namely Pakistan, Iran, UAE, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong, Uzbekistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Macau China, Malaysia and India. More than 150 cyclists from different countries will compete in this event for the top honors.
Onkar Singh, secretary general, Cycling Federation of India said: “We have already successfully conducted the first and second edition of the event and this time most of the Indian Junior Cyclists are under top 10 in UCI World Ranking. This time Junior Men Team is also ranked no. 1 in World Ranking. This shows the improvement of Indian Cyclists and it happened due to the maximum exposure to our Indian Cyclists after opening of SAINCA ‘SAI National Cycling Academy’ & World Cycling Satellite Center in New Delhi. Our Star performer Ms. Deborah Harold is ranked 6th and Ms. Anu is ranked 8th in UCI World Ranking and we are expecting a good show from them”.
He also said that the preparations are done for the Track Asia Cup and we are expecting a spectacular event this time wherein top Asian cyclists will be competing for the Olympic and World Cup qualifications. “CFI is fully committed to the development and promotion of the sport in India and that is the reason we have decided to field our one additional academy team in this event, so that our cyclists can get more exposure while competing against top Asian Cyclists,” he asserted.
He further informed that this championship (Track Asia Cup) is also very important for Indian cyclists as India and Bahrain will co-host Asian Track Cycling Championship in February 2017 where 31 countries will take part. It is the time when athletes can judge themselves for a bigger show.
Karen O’Callaghan of Australia has been appointed the Chief Commissiare of the event by the UCI while other 30 Indian commissaries and technical officials will be officiating in this Asian Cycling extravaganza. With the plan to attract more and more spectators to come and cheer the Indian cyclists, the federation has decided that entry to watch the live action will be free for all.

