  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 37 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • We will not allow politicization of Haj, says Prince Khaled Al-Faisal

Saudi Arabia

We will not allow politicization of Haj, says Prince Khaled Al-Faisal

Arab News |

Makkah Governor Prince Khaled Al-Faisal

MINA: Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal stressed in a TV interview on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia would not allow the use of Haj for any political purposes.
“There have been calls for internationalyzing the supervision of Haj, but Saudi Arabia has demonstrated — since its foundation down to the present day — that it has the capabilities and competence to manage this holy Islamic occasion and to offer the best services to the pilgrims,” he said.
“Looking at the history of Haj, the pilgrims have never been provided with services such as those offered at present,” he said. “Saudi Arabia provides these services in order to receive the reward from Almighty Allah and to perform its duties toward Muslims who come to the holy places every year.”
On the issue of Iranian pilgrims, he said that the Iranian government could prevent its citizens living in Iran from performing Haj, but it could not prevent Iranians living outside Iran from making the pilgrimage.
“There are Iranians who will perform Haj regardless of what action Tehran takes,” he said. “Saudi Arabia receives all Muslims of all sects, and strives to provide them with the best services possible for its guests.”
Several Iranian pilgrims praised the efforts exerted by the Kingdom, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and its quality services to the guests of Allah.
The Iranian pilgrims refuted Iran’s claims that the Kingdom is unable to run the Haj, saying that no country in the world can organize the hosting of nearly four million pilgrims at times in a small area within a short period of time like the Kingdom.
Iranian pilgrim Abdul Salam Mohammed, who is residing outside Iran and is performing Haj for the 10th time, said he saw up close the massive projects the Saudi government has undertaken at the Two Holy Mosques and the holy sites to serve pilgrims, and they are impressive.
He said the Iranian regime is trying to distract the attention of its citizens from internal problems by bringing up discussions about foreign issues.
Pilgrim Ali Nadir, who has been living in the United States for many years, said he was fully satisfied with the services provided by the Kingdom to the pilgrims.
The mega projects intended to serve pilgrims for only five days a year are irrefutable proof that the Saudi officials are exerting enormous efforts to enable pilgrims to perform Haj comfortably and smoothly, he said.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

King Salman: Use of Haj for sectarian aims abhorrent

MINA Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman said on Tuesday the Haj should not be used to...

Security chief says Haj rituals proceeding according to plan

RIYADH A top official said all security and military units participating in the management of Haj...

Makkah governor lauds smooth flow of Hajis

RIYADH Makkah Gov Prince Khaled Al Faisal has described the movement of pilgrims from Mina to...

GCC decries 9/11 lawsuit legislation

JEDDAH The Gulf Cooperation Council has expressed deep concern over a bill passed by the US...

International media conveys right message of Haj

JEDDAH A senior Saudi information officer has stressed the importance of the presence of...

Taxi firms raise prices by 50% on Arafat day

JEDDAH Public taxi companies have started raising the passenger transportation fees by 50 percent...

Westerners praise KSA’s efforts to serve pilgrims

JEDDAH Pilgrims from Europe and Russia expressed their admiration for the services provided by...

‘Saudi Arabia cannot give up Haj management with its successes’

RIYADH An American researcher has said that the goal of the Iranian leadership in making false...

Pilgrims provided with best facilities: Indian official

RIYADH A top Indian official said Saturday that Saudi Arabia has made the best and most elaborate...

Iranian pilgrims grateful for excellent Haj services

MINA A number of pilgrims who came from Iran as well as from outside Iran to perform Haj praised...

Hajis stone devil with ease

MINA On Monday Day 3 of Haj pilgrims returned to the tent city of Mina from Muzdalifah where they...

King Salman: We take great pride in serving pilgrims

MINA Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has said that serving the Two Holy Mosques is...

Iran flayed for reviving pagan rituals, bid to divide Muslims

JEDDAH Academics have condemned Iranian attempts to split the Islamic nation by issuing...

Local livestock market witnesses plunge in prices

JEDDAH A number of traders and breeders emphasized that the livestock market in the Kingdom is...

King Salman honors Saudi Arabia’s fallen heroes

MINA Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman payed tribute to Saudi Arabia s fallen...

Around Arab News

Obama, Bill step in for pneumonia-hit Clinton

WASHINGTON Former and current US presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama join the campaign trail...

King Salman: Use of Haj for sectarian aims abhorrent

MINA Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman said on Tuesday the Haj should not be used to...

We will not allow politicization of Haj, says Prince Khaled Al-Faisal

MINA Makkah Gov Prince Khaled Al Faisal stressed in a TV interview on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia...

Security chief says Haj rituals proceeding according to plan

RIYADH A top official said all security and military units participating in the management of Haj...

Hendricks loses no-hit bid in 9th, Cubs beat Cardinals 4-1

ST LOUIS Kyle Hendricks took a no hitter into the ninth inning before giving up Jeremy Hazelbaker...

San Francisco batters LA Rams 28-0 in season opener

SAN FRANCISCO Carlos Hyde scored two touchdowns as the San Francisco 49ers routed Los Angeles 28...

Trio of Titans raised fists in protest after anthem ended

NASHVILLE Tennessee A trio of Tennessee Titans say they raised their right fists in the air after...

India to host Track Asia Cup 2016 cycling event

NEW DELHI Cycling Federation of India will host the third edition of Track Asia Cup 2016 Sept 14...

Philippines says US ties strong despite Duterte tirades

MANILA The Philippines assured the United States Tuesday it will honor its obligations as a...

Makkah governor lauds smooth flow of Hajis

RIYADH Makkah Gov Prince Khaled Al Faisal has described the movement of pilgrims from Mina to...

GCC decries 9/11 lawsuit legislation

JEDDAH The Gulf Cooperation Council has expressed deep concern over a bill passed by the US...

International media conveys right message of Haj

JEDDAH A senior Saudi information officer has stressed the importance of the presence of...

Taxi firms raise prices by 50% on Arafat day

JEDDAH Public taxi companies have started raising the passenger transportation fees by 50 percent...

Westerners praise KSA’s efforts to serve pilgrims

JEDDAH Pilgrims from Europe and Russia expressed their admiration for the services provided by...

‘Saudi Arabia cannot give up Haj management with its successes’

RIYADH An American researcher has said that the goal of the Iranian leadership in making false...

Pilgrims provided with best facilities: Indian official

RIYADH A top Indian official said Saturday that Saudi Arabia has made the best and most elaborate...