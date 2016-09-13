  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 25 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Security chief says Haj rituals proceeding according to plan

Saudi Arabia

Security chief says Haj rituals proceeding according to plan

SHARIF M. TAHA |

A Saudi security helcopter flies over Mina. (Reuters)

RIYADH: A top official said all security and military units participating in the management of Haj were serving in accordance with security and preventive plans set up before the pilgrimage started.
Gen. Osman bin Nasser Al-Muhrej, director general of public security and chairman of the Haj Security Committee, said the work was carried out with due quality and efficiency, as required by the mission, to ensure security, peace and tranquility for pilgrims.
He attributed the achievement to the wise leadership of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and the constant follow-up on the part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif and Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal.
Al-Muhrej also thanked Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman, who followed up on pilgrim security plans and on services to pilgrims in Madinah.
In Mina, meanwhile, Civil Defense teams have been carrying out field visits to ensure that all the safety requirements in Mina tents are in place.
Brig. Gen. Nasir bin Ali Al-Nahari, commander of the Civil Defense in Mina, stressed the readiness of the Civil Defense teams to make quick interventions in cases of emergency and implement the plans in place.
These plans covered risks associated with crowding and medical evacuation, in coordination with all concerned parties and the train-operating company, he said.
He added that the Civil Defense teams in Mina have been focusing on the safety requirements in the tents and monitoring incidents that could be hazardous or lead to accidents.
He said a number of water and mountain rescue teams were deployed in areas vulnerable to rain and flooding.
A full firefighting network of quick response units and anti-hazardous materials teams was also prepared to deal with potential dangers, including chemical pollution, he said.
Al-Nahari said that there is a detailed plan to shelter pilgrims in Mina in case of emergencies in certain locations.
He had appealed to the Haj-organizing agencies to raise awareness among pilgrims on how to avoid erroneous behaviors during their presence in Mina and to coordinate with safety and preventive teams in this regard.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

King Salman: Use of Haj for sectarian aims abhorrent

MINA Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman said on Tuesday the Haj should not be used to...

No place for politics at Haj: Makkah governor

MINA Makkah Gov Prince Khaled Al Faisal stressed in a TV interview on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia...

Makkah governor lauds smooth flow of Hajis

RIYADH Makkah Gov Prince Khaled Al Faisal has described the movement of pilgrims from Mina to...

GCC decries 9/11 lawsuit legislation

JEDDAH The Gulf Cooperation Council has expressed deep concern over a bill passed by the US...

International media conveys right message of Haj

JEDDAH A senior Saudi information officer has stressed the importance of the presence of...

Taxi firms raise prices by 50% on Arafat day

JEDDAH Public taxi companies have started raising the passenger transportation fees by 50 percent...

Westerners praise KSA’s efforts to serve pilgrims

JEDDAH Pilgrims from Europe and Russia expressed their admiration for the services provided by...

‘Saudi Arabia cannot give up Haj management with its successes’

RIYADH An American researcher has said that the goal of the Iranian leadership in making false...

Pilgrims provided with best facilities: Indian official

RIYADH A top Indian official said Saturday that Saudi Arabia has made the best and most elaborate...

Iranian pilgrims grateful for excellent Haj services

MINA A number of pilgrims who came from Iran as well as from outside Iran to perform Haj praised...

Hajis stone devil with ease

MINA On Monday Day 3 of Haj pilgrims returned to the tent city of Mina from Muzdalifah where they...

King Salman: We take great pride in serving pilgrims

MINA Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has said that serving the Two Holy Mosques is...

Iran flayed for reviving pagan rituals, bid to divide Muslims

JEDDAH Academics have condemned Iranian attempts to split the Islamic nation by issuing...

Local livestock market witnesses plunge in prices

JEDDAH A number of traders and breeders emphasized that the livestock market in the Kingdom is...

King Salman honors Saudi Arabia’s fallen heroes

MINA Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman payed tribute to Saudi Arabia s fallen...

Around Arab News

Security chief says Haj rituals proceeding according to plan

RIYADH A top official said all security and military units participating in the management of Haj...

King Salman: Use of Haj for sectarian aims abhorrent

MINA Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman said on Tuesday the Haj should not be used to...

No place for politics at Haj: Makkah governor

MINA Makkah Gov Prince Khaled Al Faisal stressed in a TV interview on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia...

Hendricks loses no-hit bid in 9th, Cubs beat Cardinals 4-1

ST LOUIS Kyle Hendricks took a no hitter into the ninth inning before giving up Jeremy Hazelbaker...

San Francisco batters LA Rams 28-0 in season opener

SAN FRANCISCO Carlos Hyde scored two touchdowns as the San Francisco 49ers routed Los Angeles 28...

Trio of Titans raised fists in protest after anthem ended

NASHVILLE Tennessee A trio of Tennessee Titans say they raised their right fists in the air after...

India to host Track Asia Cup 2016 cycling event

NEW DELHI Cycling Federation of India will host the third edition of Track Asia Cup 2016 Sept 14...

Philippines says US ties strong despite Duterte tirades

MANILA The Philippines assured the United States Tuesday it will honor its obligations as a...

Makkah governor lauds smooth flow of Hajis

RIYADH Makkah Gov Prince Khaled Al Faisal has described the movement of pilgrims from Mina to...

GCC decries 9/11 lawsuit legislation

JEDDAH The Gulf Cooperation Council has expressed deep concern over a bill passed by the US...

International media conveys right message of Haj

JEDDAH A senior Saudi information officer has stressed the importance of the presence of...

Taxi firms raise prices by 50% on Arafat day

JEDDAH Public taxi companies have started raising the passenger transportation fees by 50 percent...

Westerners praise KSA’s efforts to serve pilgrims

JEDDAH Pilgrims from Europe and Russia expressed their admiration for the services provided by...

‘Saudi Arabia cannot give up Haj management with its successes’

RIYADH An American researcher has said that the goal of the Iranian leadership in making false...

Pilgrims provided with best facilities: Indian official

RIYADH A top Indian official said Saturday that Saudi Arabia has made the best and most elaborate...