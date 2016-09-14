Saudi Arabia receives pilgrims of all sects: Prince Khaled Al-Faisal

MINA: Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal stressed in a TV interview on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia would not allow the use of Haj for any political purposes.



“There have been calls for internationalyzing the supervision of Haj, but Saudi Arabia has demonstrated — since its foundation down to the present day — that it has the capabilities and competence to manage this holy Islamic occasion and to offer the best services to the pilgrims,” he said.

“Looking at the history of Haj, the pilgrims have never been provided with services such as those offered at present,” he said. “Saudi Arabia provides these services in order to receive the reward from Almighty Allah and to perform its duties toward Muslims who come to the holy places every year.”

On the issue of Iranian pilgrims, he said that the Iranian government could prevent its citizens living in Iran from performing Haj, but it could not prevent Iranians living outside Iran from making the pilgrimage.

“There are Iranians who will perform Haj regardless of what action Tehran takes,” he said. “Saudi Arabia receives all Muslims of all sects, and strives to provide them with the best services possible for its guests.”

Several Iranian pilgrims praised the efforts exerted by the Kingdom, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and its quality services to the guests of Allah.

The Iranian pilgrims refuted Iran’s claims that the Kingdom is unable to run the Haj, saying that no country in the world can organize the hosting of nearly four million pilgrims at times in a small area within a short period of time like the Kingdom.

Iranian pilgrim Abdul Salam Mohammed, who is residing outside Iran and is performing Haj for the 10th time, said he saw up close the massive projects the Saudi government has undertaken at the Two Holy Mosques and the holy sites to serve pilgrims, and they are impressive.

He said the Iranian regime is trying to distract the attention of its citizens from internal problems by bringing up discussions about foreign issues.

Pilgrim Ali Nadir, who has been living in the United States for many years, said he was fully satisfied with the services provided by the Kingdom to the pilgrims.

The mega projects intended to serve pilgrims for only five days a year are irrefutable proof that the Saudi officials are exerting enormous efforts to enable pilgrims to perform Haj comfortably and smoothly, he said.