  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 9 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Hajis praise Kingdom for outstanding Haj services

Saudi Arabia

Hajis praise Kingdom for outstanding Haj services

FOUZIA KHAN |

Medics provide treatment to pilgrims suffering from injuries while performing Haj. (AN photo)

JEDDAH: Pilgrims from around the world applauded and praised the Saudi government for the excellent facilities, services and security it has provided for them.
Pilgrims said the services provided this year were far better than in previous years, as they didn’t face any problems while performing Haj rituals, especially during the stoning of the devil.
Mohsin Bukhari from Lahore, Pakistan, who came on Haj with his wife and mother, said the Saudi government made excellent arrangements to keep the pilgrims cool in the hot weather, as cool water was being sprayed to keep pilgrims cool, and even some security personnel were fanning the crowed with hand-held fans.
“We didn’t face any problems or crowding during the stoning of the devil; we did the ritual with so much ease and with satisfaction — even my old mother did it by herself,” he said.
However, he complained about the transportation system from Mina to the Makkah Grand Mosque. “We felt there were not enough buses and transportation for the pilgrims to go to perform Tawaf after stoning,” he added.
Another pilgrim, Khairunnisa from Chittagong, Bangladesh, said she and her group of pilgrims were fully satisfied with the arrangements of Haj; she and her whole family prayed for the king and the Saudi government, and were thankful to them for providing such excellent facilities to make the Haj successful.
“We didn’t face any problem during Haj at any point, from start until the end. Everything was so excellent and organized that all the rituals of the Haj were done with ease,” she said.
Nizamuddin of Saharanpur, India, also told Arab News that before coming on Haj he was very worried, but after seeing the excellent services provided by the Saudi government, he was very pleased.
“While pushing my old mother in a wheelchair, we didn’t face any problems during Haj. We performed all our rituals comfortably and with ease; we performed every ritual with satisfaction of heart. We thank the Saudi government for all the facilities and services they provided to all the pilgrims,” he said.
The pilgrims also praised the efforts of volunteers who were providing their free services to the pilgrims.
Waseem Bukhari, the spokesperson of Pakistan Haj Volunteers Group (PHVG), said the government scouts and volunteers rendered full cooperation with them in providing the services and facilities to their pilgrims.
“The work done by all the Haj volunteers of every organization was excellent and with full cooperation, 45 PHVG teams are in the field to help and guide the pilgrims, from taking them to stoning, to the farewell Tawaf, by providing wheelchair services, and their operations will continue till Dul Hijjah 12,” he said.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia receives pilgrims of all sects: Prince Khaled Al-Faisal

MINA Makkah Gov Prince Khaled Al Faisal stressed in a TV interview on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia...

With the hot summer temperatures, pilgrims always prefer ice cream

MINA Pilgrims don t need to take provisions to the holy sites for there is free cold water fruit...

‘Haj rituals proceeding according to plans’

RIYADH A top official said all security and military units participating in the management of Haj...

Haj goes high-tech for bloodless Eid sacrifices

MINA Thanks to computer technology and SMS messaging pilgrims were able to make their Eid Al Adha...

Random barbers cause injury as they cater to pilgrims in Mina

MINA Whether they are bleeding from their heads down to their necks or not for pilgrims this...

All-seeing ‘eye’ watches over Makkah pilgrims

MINA Saudi Arabia Under a bank of monitors broadcasting live footage from more than 5 000 cameras...

King Salman: Politicization of Haj ‘unacceptable’

MINA Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman said Tuesday that the Kingdom rejects any...

Stoning continues peacefully; Hajis out of ihram

MINA Visibly relaxed Haj pilgrims performed the stoning ritual for the second consecutive day in...

KSA sponsors all-expenses-paid Haj for the crane crash injured

JEDDAH Many of those who were injured in last year s crane crash in Makkah s Grand Mosque were...

Old newspaper reveals previous attempts by Iran to undermine Haj

RIYADH Netizens have uploaded on Twitter a newspaper page that goes back to 1927 saying that Iran...

We will not allow politicization of Haj, says Prince Khaled Al-Faisal

MINA Makkah Gov Prince Khaled Al Faisal stressed in a TV interview on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia...

Security chief says Haj rituals proceeding according to plan

RIYADH A top official said all security and military units participating in the management of Haj...

Makkah governor lauds smooth flow of Hajis

RIYADH Makkah Gov Prince Khaled Al Faisal has described the movement of pilgrims from Mina to...

GCC decries 9/11 lawsuit legislation

JEDDAH The Gulf Cooperation Council has expressed deep concern over a bill passed by the US...

International media conveys right message of Haj

JEDDAH A senior Saudi information officer has stressed the importance of the presence of...

Around Arab News

Hajis praise Kingdom for outstanding Haj services

JEDDAH Pilgrims from around the world applauded and praised the Saudi government for the...

Flawless Haj arrangements

The Kingdom has recently received more than 1 3 million pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom...

Saudi Arabia receives pilgrims of all sects: Prince Khaled Al-Faisal

MINA Makkah Gov Prince Khaled Al Faisal stressed in a TV interview on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia...

With the hot summer temperatures, pilgrims always prefer ice cream

MINA Pilgrims don t need to take provisions to the holy sites for there is free cold water fruit...

‘Haj rituals proceeding according to plans’

RIYADH A top official said all security and military units participating in the management of Haj...

Haj goes high-tech for bloodless Eid sacrifices

MINA Thanks to computer technology and SMS messaging pilgrims were able to make their Eid Al Adha...

Random barbers cause injury as they cater to pilgrims in Mina

MINA Whether they are bleeding from their heads down to their necks or not for pilgrims this...

All-seeing ‘eye’ watches over Makkah pilgrims

MINA Saudi Arabia Under a bank of monitors broadcasting live footage from more than 5 000 cameras...

King Salman: Politicization of Haj ‘unacceptable’

MINA Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman said Tuesday that the Kingdom rejects any...

Luxembourg wants Hungary out of EU for 'mistreating' migrants

BERLIN BUDAPEST Hungary should be excluded from the European Union for anti migrant policies that...

Obama to veto bill that harms Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON US President Barack Obama would veto a bill passed by both houses of Congress that...

Riyadh hails Syrian truce, hopes for more peace efforts

RIYADH Saudi Arabia welcomed on Tuesday a cease fire in Syria and said it hoped the deal would...

Who says you need an egg to create an embryo?

PARIS We all grow up to accept certain unassailable facts water is wet the Earth is round and to...

Stoning continues peacefully; Hajis out of ihram

MINA Visibly relaxed Haj pilgrims performed the stoning ritual for the second consecutive day in...

KSA sponsors all-expenses-paid Haj for the crane crash injured

JEDDAH Many of those who were injured in last year s crane crash in Makkah s Grand Mosque were...