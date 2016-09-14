  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 2 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • KSA sponsors all-expenses-paid Haj for the crane crash injured

Saudi Arabia

KSA sponsors all-expenses-paid Haj for the crane crash injured

ARAB NEWS |

Civil Defense personnel inspect the damage at the Grand Mosque in Makkah after a crane collapsed on Sept. 12, 2015. (AP file Photo)

JEDDAH: Many of those who were injured in last year’s crane crash in Makkah’s Grand Mosque were allowed to stay back in the Kingdom and perform Haj this year.
Among them was Tunisian national Yousuf, who remained in a Makkah hospital for nearly nine months. He performed Haj this year after having completed treatment at the Saudi government’s expense.
He said he received treatment at the best hospitals in Makkah with all expenses covered by the Ministry of Health.
“The ministry made it possible for me to perform Haj by making me part of pilgrim convoys that are under medical supervision,” he told media.
The medical convoys include ambulances and intensive care equipment. They also have reclining beds for the comfort of those in critical condition.
“All necessary medical care was provided throughout the pilgrimage,” he added.
Meanwhile, Interior Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Mansour Al-Turki said his ministry has not announced the findings of the investigations that were conducted to determine the causes for the stampede in Mina last year.
Some Arabic newspapers reported on Monday that the presence of Iranian Revolutionary Guards was to blame for the stampede.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Hajis praise Kingdom for outstanding Haj services

JEDDAH Pilgrims from around the world applauded and praised the Saudi government for the...

Saudi Arabia receives pilgrims of all sects: Prince Khaled Al-Faisal

MINA Makkah Gov Prince Khaled Al Faisal stressed in a TV interview on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia...

With the hot summer temperatures, pilgrims always prefer ice cream

MINA Pilgrims don t need to take provisions to the holy sites for there is free cold water fruit...

Haj goes high-tech for bloodless Eid sacrifices

MINA Thanks to computer technology and SMS messaging pilgrims were able to make their Eid Al Adha...

Random barbers cause injury as they cater to pilgrims in Mina

MINA Whether they are bleeding from their heads down to their necks or not for pilgrims this...

‘Haj rituals proceeding according to plans’

RIYADH A top official said all security and military units participating in the management of Haj...

Old newspaper reveals previous attempts by Iran to undermine Haj

RIYADH Netizens have uploaded on Twitter a newspaper page that goes back to 1927 saying that Iran...

All-seeing ‘eye’ watches over Makkah pilgrims

MINA Saudi Arabia Under a bank of monitors broadcasting live footage from more than 5 000 cameras...

King Salman: Use of Haj for sectarian aims abhorrent

MINA Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman said Tuesday that the Kingdom rejected any...

We will not allow politicization of Haj, says Prince Khaled Al-Faisal

MINA Makkah Gov Prince Khaled Al Faisal stressed in a TV interview on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia...

Security chief says Haj rituals proceeding according to plan

RIYADH A top official said all security and military units participating in the management of Haj...

Makkah governor lauds smooth flow of Hajis

RIYADH Makkah Gov Prince Khaled Al Faisal has described the movement of pilgrims from Mina to...

GCC decries 9/11 lawsuit legislation

JEDDAH The Gulf Cooperation Council has expressed deep concern over a bill passed by the US...

International media conveys right message of Haj

JEDDAH A senior Saudi information officer has stressed the importance of the presence of...

Taxi firms raise prices by 50% on Arafat day

JEDDAH Public taxi companies have started raising the passenger transportation fees by 50 percent...

Around Arab News

Flawless Haj arrangements

The Kingdom has recently received more than 1 3 million pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom...

KSA sponsors all-expenses-paid Haj for the crane crash injured

JEDDAH Many of those who were injured in last year s crane crash in Makkah s Grand Mosque were...

Hajis praise Kingdom for outstanding Haj services

JEDDAH Pilgrims from around the world applauded and praised the Saudi government for the...

Saudi Arabia receives pilgrims of all sects: Prince Khaled Al-Faisal

MINA Makkah Gov Prince Khaled Al Faisal stressed in a TV interview on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia...

With the hot summer temperatures, pilgrims always prefer ice cream

MINA Pilgrims don t need to take provisions to the holy sites for there is free cold water fruit...

Haj goes high-tech for bloodless Eid sacrifices

MINA Thanks to computer technology and SMS messaging pilgrims were able to make their Eid Al Adha...

Random barbers cause injury as they cater to pilgrims in Mina

MINA Whether they are bleeding from their heads down to their necks or not for pilgrims this...

‘Haj rituals proceeding according to plans’

RIYADH A top official said all security and military units participating in the management of Haj...

Old newspaper reveals previous attempts by Iran to undermine Haj

RIYADH Netizens have uploaded on Twitter a newspaper page that goes back to 1927 saying that Iran...

Many languages use similar sounds for common objects

MIAMI United States Nearly two thirds of the world s languages often use similar sounds for...

Saving refugees to save Europe

The refugee crisis in Europe was already pushing the European Union toward disintegration when on...

Baseless allegations

What seemed out of the question had finally happened The US Congress passed a bill that would...

Waiting for a Syrian miracle

It will take something approximating a miracle for any substantive good to flow from the...

Besieged Syrians await aid amid welcome quiet

ALEPPO Syrian children played under quiet skies on Tuesday as a fragile truce held but their...

Who says you need an egg to create an embryo?

PARIS We all grow up to accept certain unassailable facts water is wet the Earth is round and to...