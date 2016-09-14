KSA sponsors all-expenses-paid Haj for the crane crash injured

JEDDAH: Many of those who were injured in last year’s crane crash in Makkah’s Grand Mosque were allowed to stay back in the Kingdom and perform Haj this year.

Among them was Tunisian national Yousuf, who remained in a Makkah hospital for nearly nine months. He performed Haj this year after having completed treatment at the Saudi government’s expense.

He said he received treatment at the best hospitals in Makkah with all expenses covered by the Ministry of Health.

“The ministry made it possible for me to perform Haj by making me part of pilgrim convoys that are under medical supervision,” he told media.

The medical convoys include ambulances and intensive care equipment. They also have reclining beds for the comfort of those in critical condition.

“All necessary medical care was provided throughout the pilgrimage,” he added.

Meanwhile, Interior Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Mansour Al-Turki said his ministry has not announced the findings of the investigations that were conducted to determine the causes for the stampede in Mina last year.

Some Arabic newspapers reported on Monday that the presence of Iranian Revolutionary Guards was to blame for the stampede.