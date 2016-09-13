  • Search form

  Riyadh hails Syrian truce, hopes for more peace efforts

Riyadh hails Syrian truce, hopes for more peace efforts

A Syrian man walks in a street in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli on Tuesday as a truce brokered by Russia and the United States saw guns fall silent at sundown the previous night. (AFP)

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia welcomed on Tuesday a cease-fire in Syria and said it hoped the deal would lead to a resumption of peace talks to end war in the country.
The nationwide truce brokered by the United States and Russia that began on Monday was mostly holding across Syria, and efforts to deliver badly needed aid to besieged areas including the northern city of Aleppo got underway.
SPA quoted a Foreign Ministry official as saying that Riyadh was monitoring how the cease-fire deal reached last week was being implemented.
“It (the Kingdom) expressed its welcome for the cease-fire agreement which would ease the humanitarian suffering of the brotherly Syrian people,” SPA said, quoting the official.
“The source asserted that it was important for Bashar Assad’s regime and its allies to adhere to this agreement and that it leads to a resumption of the political process in Syria in accordance with the Geneva 1 communique,” it added.

