Last updated: 10 sec ago

Saudi Arabia

Africans detained by border guards

Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s border guards have detained a total of 66 people who attempted to enter the country using wooden boats on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Marine Col. Gen. Mohammed Saher Al-Harbi, spokesman for the Border Guards, said staff in the Makkah province stopped 20 Sudanese, 10 Nigerians, 12 Ethiopians, and 24 Chadians. There were 23 women and 21 children on the boats.

