  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 37 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Sitting in limbo: Decision to leave EU brings UK uncertainty

World

Sitting in limbo: Decision to leave EU brings UK uncertainty

JILL LAWLESS | AP |

British Prime Minister Theresa May. (AFP)

LONDON: Since the UK voted to leave the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May has said it again and again: “Brexit means Brexit.”
Despite the mantra, though, it’s far from clear what a British exit from the bloc will look like. Almost three months after the vote, Britons and Europeans still don’t know when the departure will happen or how it will affect their work, travel, pocketbooks and prospects.
“There are lots of players, a lack of clarity — we don’t (even) have an agreed process,” said Simon Usherwood, a reader in politics at the University of Surrey. “It’s a sorry state of affairs.”
For now, Britain remains a member of the bloc, though an increasingly detached one, as the other 27 countries start to move on. EU leaders meet Friday in Slovakia — without the UK — to try to steer a way past challenges including violent extremism, the refugee crisis and economic woes.
EU chief Jean-Claude Juncker acknowledged Wednesday that Britain’s departure was a blow.
“The world is getting bigger. And we are getting smaller,” he said. But he insisted “the European project continues,” and urged the UK to make its formal request to leave as quickly as possible.
However, Britain controls when divorce proceedings will begin — and it’s in no hurry. May has said she won’t invoke Article 50 of the EU constitution, the trigger for the exit process, until sometime in 2017. Negotiations are then supposed to take two years, but could conceivably be extended.
David Davis, who heads Britain’s new Department for Exiting the European Union, said Tuesday that “British people want us to do this properly. They don’t necessarily want us to do it incredibly fast.”
But British sluggishness has been criticized by Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, which accused the government of former Prime Minister David Cameron of “gross negligence” for failing to draw up firm Brexit plans before the June 23 referendum.
The thorniest issue in divorce talks will likely be Britain’s desire to limit immigration from other EU nations while retaining access to the bloc’s single market of 500 million people.
EU officials say that’s impossible. In a speech to the European Parliament Wednesday, European Commission President Juncker said “the free movement of workers is as much a common European value as our fight against discrimination and racism.”
That apparent impasse means uncertainty for some 3 million EU citizens in Britain and more than 1 million British nationals in other EU countries.
Last week, Home Secretary Amber Rudd was grilled by lawmakers about what Brexit would mean for work and travel. Will Britons need to apply online and pay a fee to go on vacation in Europe? Maybe, she said. Will EU citizens need work permits to take jobs in Britain? Possibly.
Will any EU citizens who live in Britain now have to leave? The government won’t answer that either.
Ministers’ vague insistence that everything will work out fine frustrates British opponents of leaving the EU.
They point to a spate of assaults on Eastern Europeans — including a fatal attack on a Polish man by a gang of youths — as evidence that the nationalism stirred by the anti-EU campaign has unleashed ugly forces in British society.
Some analysts also say pro-Brexit politicians have overestimated Britain’s negotiating clout. Usherwood said EU leaders are likely to take a tough line “to avoid a contagion effect” in which other EU nations ask for special deals with the bloc.
He thinks that increases the chances of a “hard Brexit,” in which Britain crashes out of the EU without a deal and falls back on World Trade Organization rules. That would bring EU tariffs on UK goods and a deep shock to the British economy.
Some of the more hard-line free-marketeers in May’s Conservative government favor the “hard Brexit” scenario, believing it will make the economy more competitive. And some British businesspeople think it’s preferable to being bound in EU red tape. Vacuum cleaner magnate James Dyson, one of Britain’s most successful entrepreneurs, said the government should leave the EU immediately, then work out trade deals with the bloc and others.
Dyson told the Daily Telegraph that EU nations “are going to want to have a free trade deal with us more than the other way round,” because Europe exports more to Britain than it imports.
To the surprise of many economists, the British economy has remained relatively robust since the referendum. Retail sales, house prices and industrial production have all held up, and inflation and unemployment have stayed low — though official data released so far only includes about a month of post-referendum activity.
Jonathan Portes of the National Institute of Economic and Social Research said that “the longer the uncertainty goes on the more damage that does, particularly to investment and business confidence.”
“My best guess is that there will be a prolonged period of uncertainty, and that will not lead the economy off the cliff but will lead to greater and greater cumulative damage,” he said. “But that could be wrong — in either direction.”

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Strongest typhoon in 21 years hits Taiwan

TAIPEI Parts of Taiwan came to a standstill Wednesday as super typhoon Meranti brought the...

Duterte ‘lacks understanding’ of rights: UN

MANILA The United Nations has said Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has a striking lack of...

India offers $1billion in fresh aid to Afghanistan

NEW DELHI India offered Afghanistan a fresh 1 billion in economic assistance after their leaders...

Obama paints Trump as no friend of the working class

PHILADELPHIA With Hillary Clinton sidelined by pneumonia President Barack Obama took up the...

Luxembourg wants Hungary out of EU for 'mistreating' migrants

BERLIN BUDAPEST Hungary should be excluded from the European Union for anti migrant policies that...

Obama to veto bill that harms Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON US President Barack Obama would veto a bill passed by both houses of Congress that...

Muslims celebrate Eid Al-Adha in US

COLUMBUS OHIO Muslims celebrated Eid Al Adha throughout the United States on Monday with passion...

Germany arrests 3 Daesh suspects with ‘links’ to Paris attackers

BERLIN German police Tuesday arrested three men with forged Syrian passports accused of being...

Eid day attack injures four in Pakistan

KARACHI A suicide bomber injured four policemen one critically outside a mosque in southern...

India holds ‘substantive’ nuclear talks with China

NEW DELHI India said it had held substantive talks with China on Tuesday on its bid to become a...

US bombers in show of force against N. Korea

PYEONGTAEK South Korea Two huge US bombers flew over South Korea Tuesday in a show of force...

India’s tech hub companies shut down after violent clashes

BENGALURU Indian and foreign technology companies including global outsourcing firm Accenture...

Curfew and protests mar Eid festivities in Indian Kashmir

SRINAGAR In Srinagar Indian Kashmir s main city calls to prayer ringing out from mosques went...

About 200 Zika cases recorded in Thailand

BANGKOK Thailand has recorded about 200 cases of Zika since January the health ministry said on...

Obama, Bill step in for pneumonia-hit Clinton

WASHINGTON Former and current US presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama join the campaign trail...

Philippines says US ties strong despite Duterte tirades

MANILA The Philippines assured the United States Tuesday it will honor its obligations as a...

Around Arab News

Sitting in limbo: Decision to leave EU brings UK uncertainty

LONDON Since the UK voted to leave the European Union Prime Minister Theresa May has said it...

Aid for Syria waits on Turkish border as warring sides bicker

CILVEGOZU Turkey BEIRUT Two convoys of aid for the Syrian city of Aleppo were waiting in no man s...

Africans detained by border guards

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s border guards have detained a total of 66 people who attempted to enter the...

Ginebra holds off Phoenix for crucial victory

ANTIPOLO Barangay Ginebra didn t need to come up with its trademark rally this time around just...

Inspired trio quickly puts Barcelona back on track

MADRID It didn t take long for Barcelona to overcome the disappointment of a rare home loss in...

Upbeat Ko set to defend Evian title

FRA EVIAN LES BAINS France World No 1 Lydia Ko was Wednesday delighted to take a walk down memory...

Simmons axed as West Indies coach

KINGSTON Jamaica West Indies head coach Phil Simmons has been fired the West Indies Cricket Board...

Sardinia start for ‘truly special’ 100th Giro d’Italia

MILAN Giro d Italia organizers on Wednesday promised a truly special 100th edition which will...

Strongest typhoon in 21 years hits Taiwan

TAIPEI Parts of Taiwan came to a standstill Wednesday as super typhoon Meranti brought the...

Duterte ‘lacks understanding’ of rights: UN

MANILA The United Nations has said Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has a striking lack of...

India offers $1billion in fresh aid to Afghanistan

NEW DELHI India offered Afghanistan a fresh 1 billion in economic assistance after their leaders...

Hardy, Reimold power Orioles to 6-3 victory over Red Sox

BOSTON J J Hardy Nolan Reimold and Jonathan Schop homered as the Baltimore Orioles beat Boston 6...

Chinese dominate medal count at Paralympics

RIO DE JANEIRO At the Riocentro Pavilion 2 the only sound in the table tennis arena was a steady...

US turns back Finland in final World Cup exhibition

WASHINGTON John Tortorella sensed his players were tired of practicing and getting coached and...

Hamilton revs up for ‘big fight’ as new F1 era starts

SINGAPORE Championship leader Lewis Hamilton is expecting a big fight in Sunday s Singapore Grand...

WHO congratulates Saudi Arabia for disease-free Haj

MINA Vice President of the World Health Organization WHO for the Middle East Jawad Al Mahjour...