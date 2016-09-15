Information minister: Persian TV not directed against any country

MAKKAH: The Ministry of Information and Culture is gearing up to establish an international media center for Haj coverage next year.

“The center will enable us to double the number of foreign media personnel coming from abroad,” Minister of Culture and Information Adel Al-Toraifi said during his visit to the ministry’s office in Mina.

“The Kingdom has recently launched a Persian-language satellite channel “Farsi” to cover Haj rituals,” Al-Toraifi said. “The channel aims to broadcast the message of Haj in the Persian language, and is not meant to attack or criticize any country.”

The minister said the Kingdom’s efforts in serving the guests of Allah squash allegations made by certain parties to distort the images of Haj and Saudi Arabia.

“Thankfully, we managed, via the Persian-language ‘Farsi’ channel to send a message that the Kingdom does not have any problems with Iranian pilgrims, and that they are always welcome here,” he pointed out.

Al-Toraifi added that the Haj sermon was broadcast by 70 Arab and foreign satellite channels and that 250 foreign media personnel are covering the Haj rituals.

“About 1,000 Saudi media personnel are covering Haj, and projecting its true image of the services offered by the Kingdom to the guests of Allah.”