  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 20 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Key scholars call for unity among Muslims

Saudi Arabia

Key scholars call for unity among Muslims

ARAB NEWS |

CONSENSUS: Leading scholars of the Muslim World League (MWL) and its affiliate, the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS), at the “Islam — a Message of Peace and Moderation” conference in Makkah on Wednesday. (SPA)

MAKKAH: Key figures of the Muslim World League (MWL) and its affiliate, the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS), on Wednesday organized a conference called “Islam — a Message of Peace and Moderation.”
At the opening of the conference, MWL Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Eisa stressed the importance of cooperation and Islamic brotherhood.
He spoke about the necessity of disseminating the international message of Islam and its moderate approach so that the message would most profoundly affect our individual behavior and our institutions.
The Haj contains many lessons, notably unity of all ranks under one slogan and one description which amounts to Islam and the rejection of division and discord, he said.
He said Muslim scholars must warn against the risks of classification, exclusion, extremism, and takfiri (deviant) behavior.
The secretary-general urged the participants to offer their opinions in order to enrich the meeting.
The participants expressed their appreciation for the outstanding services provided to the pilgrims which allowed them to perform the rituals in an atmosphere of security and tranquility. They expressed thanks and gratitude to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman for serving Islam and the Two Holy Mosques.
They condemned Iran’s flagrant intervention in Haj affairs and its desperate attempts to break Muslim ranks as well as its adoption of slogans that divide Muslims, increase bad feelings and instigate discord.
They stressed that the Islamic message was a global one which calls for peace, co-existence and humanitarian cooperation with all and it also stands for tolerance and moderation. They warned of any grouping that would keep Muslims from their unified banner, break their ranks, or contradict Islam’s message of peace and moderation.
They said the history of Islam never allowed any grouping which tried to exclude any people from their Sunnah and that being drawn into such pitfalls represented the gravest and most undesirable consequences for Islam and its people.
They called on scholars, preachers and thinkers to be more tolerant in a more acceptable way concerning what is issued from others in order to enrich discussion and dialogue within the agreed framework.
They also warned of not following the proper methods of dialogue and advice and the danger of impulsive articles and statements that stigmatize the sons of Islam and stir discord among Muslims.
They further warned against the messages of hatred and instigation because as Allah instructs, “Invite to the way of your Lord with wisdom and good instruction, and argue with them in a way that is best.”
They stressed that terrorism has no religion or country and has no relation to any school or belief of the people of Islam. They appreciated fair voices from non-Muslim people who believe that terrorism is a criminal tendency that has nothing to do with religion or country and that Islam is free of those things.
In addition to military acts against terrorism, they also stressed the importance of ideological efforts to fight it.
In this context, they appreciated the Saudi initiative for the establishment of an international center for fighting terror and its call for the establishment of an Islamic alliance to fight terror.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Information minister: Persian TV not directed against any country

MAKKAH The Ministry of Information and Culture is gearing up to establish an international media...

‘Massive efforts were made to ensure disease-free Haj’

RIYADH Health Minister Dr Tawfiq Al Rabiah announced on Wednesday that the current Haj season was...

SR500m given back to victims of bogus Haj operators

JEDDAH The Ministry of Haj and Umrah returned nearly SR500 million to 48 400 people who had...

King orders 100 Hajis from S. Sudan flown to Makkah

RIYADH One hundred pilgrims from South Sudan have expressed thanks to Custodian of the Two Holy...

Ministry forces Haj operators to follow up on cases of ailing pilgrims

JEDDAH Ministry of Haj and Umrah is keen to provide all the services for the convenience of...

With Eid crowding, it takes 4 hours to cross King Fahd Causeway

ALKHOBAR Live streaming the movement of travelers on the causeway full alerts and good...

Development of Jamrat Bridge reduces hardships for pilgrims

MAKKAH The vastness of the Jamrat Bridge in Mina has contributed to putting an end to Jamrat...

Study shows Saudis spend 30% less on Eid Al-Adha than on Eid Al-Fitr

JEDDAH A recent study showed a variation in spending among Saudi families during Eid Al Fitr and...

Saudi man injured in Boston bombing settles lawsuit with US commentator

BOSTON United States A Saudi who was injured in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing has settled a...

British ambassador embraces Islam, performs Haj

MINA Among the 19 000 British pilgrims performing Haj this year was British Ambassador to Saudi...

Africans detained by border guards

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s border guards have detained a total of 66 people who attempted to enter the...

WHO congratulates Saudi Arabia for disease-free Haj

MINA Vice President of the World Health Organization WHO for the Middle East Jawad Al Mahjour...

Crown Prince meets grand mufti, senior scholars

JEDDAH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif visited Saudi Arabia s grand mufti as well as other...

Crown Prince praises security effort during Haj

MINA Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif praised the efforts of the security services during this year...

Hajis praise Kingdom for outstanding Haj services

JEDDAH Pilgrims from around the world applauded and praised the Saudi government for the...

Around Arab News

Key scholars call for unity among Muslims

MAKKAH Key figures of the Muslim World League MWL and its affiliate the International Union of...

Information minister: Persian TV not directed against any country

MAKKAH The Ministry of Information and Culture is gearing up to establish an international media...

‘Massive efforts were made to ensure disease-free Haj’

RIYADH Health Minister Dr Tawfiq Al Rabiah announced on Wednesday that the current Haj season was...

SR500m given back to victims of bogus Haj operators

JEDDAH The Ministry of Haj and Umrah returned nearly SR500 million to 48 400 people who had...

King orders 100 Hajis from S. Sudan flown to Makkah

RIYADH One hundred pilgrims from South Sudan have expressed thanks to Custodian of the Two Holy...

Ministry forces Haj operators to follow up on cases of ailing pilgrims

JEDDAH Ministry of Haj and Umrah is keen to provide all the services for the convenience of...

With Eid crowding, it takes 4 hours to cross King Fahd Causeway

ALKHOBAR Live streaming the movement of travelers on the causeway full alerts and good...

Development of Jamrat Bridge reduces hardships for pilgrims

MAKKAH The vastness of the Jamrat Bridge in Mina has contributed to putting an end to Jamrat...

Study shows Saudis spend 30% less on Eid Al-Adha than on Eid Al-Fitr

JEDDAH A recent study showed a variation in spending among Saudi families during Eid Al Fitr and...

KSA honored to handle Haj

The most common question I receive from people is if the Haj season is becoming a cumbersome...

From war or wealth: The many faces of Haj

There are those who come from countries at war others who saved their entire lives and some...

Between friends and foes

Indian foreign policy continues to go through an intense phase of churning largely aimed at its...

Obama’s last chance for Middle East peace

Next year marks the centennial of the Balfour Declaration the British statement that paved the...

Hungary: Closing the border

Hungary is not far away from issuing orders to open fire on refugees said one of the European...

Study: Saudi economy to generate 5.7m jobs by 2020

RIYADH The Saudi economy is poised to generate 5 7 million jobs by 2020 but the Saudi work force...