Key scholars call for unity among Muslims

MAKKAH: Key figures of the Muslim World League (MWL) and its affiliate, the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS), on Wednesday organized a conference called “Islam — a Message of Peace and Moderation.”

At the opening of the conference, MWL Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Eisa stressed the importance of cooperation and Islamic brotherhood.

He spoke about the necessity of disseminating the international message of Islam and its moderate approach so that the message would most profoundly affect our individual behavior and our institutions.

The Haj contains many lessons, notably unity of all ranks under one slogan and one description which amounts to Islam and the rejection of division and discord, he said.

He said Muslim scholars must warn against the risks of classification, exclusion, extremism, and takfiri (deviant) behavior.

The secretary-general urged the participants to offer their opinions in order to enrich the meeting.

The participants expressed their appreciation for the outstanding services provided to the pilgrims which allowed them to perform the rituals in an atmosphere of security and tranquility. They expressed thanks and gratitude to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman for serving Islam and the Two Holy Mosques.

They condemned Iran’s flagrant intervention in Haj affairs and its desperate attempts to break Muslim ranks as well as its adoption of slogans that divide Muslims, increase bad feelings and instigate discord.

They stressed that the Islamic message was a global one which calls for peace, co-existence and humanitarian cooperation with all and it also stands for tolerance and moderation. They warned of any grouping that would keep Muslims from their unified banner, break their ranks, or contradict Islam’s message of peace and moderation.

They said the history of Islam never allowed any grouping which tried to exclude any people from their Sunnah and that being drawn into such pitfalls represented the gravest and most undesirable consequences for Islam and its people.

They called on scholars, preachers and thinkers to be more tolerant in a more acceptable way concerning what is issued from others in order to enrich discussion and dialogue within the agreed framework.

They also warned of not following the proper methods of dialogue and advice and the danger of impulsive articles and statements that stigmatize the sons of Islam and stir discord among Muslims.

They further warned against the messages of hatred and instigation because as Allah instructs, “Invite to the way of your Lord with wisdom and good instruction, and argue with them in a way that is best.”

They stressed that terrorism has no religion or country and has no relation to any school or belief of the people of Islam. They appreciated fair voices from non-Muslim people who believe that terrorism is a criminal tendency that has nothing to do with religion or country and that Islam is free of those things.

In addition to military acts against terrorism, they also stressed the importance of ideological efforts to fight it.

In this context, they appreciated the Saudi initiative for the establishment of an international center for fighting terror and its call for the establishment of an Islamic alliance to fight terror.