  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Development of Jamrat Bridge reduces hardships for pilgrims

Saudi Arabia

Development of Jamrat Bridge reduces hardships for pilgrims

ARAB NEWS |

TECHNOLOGY AT WORK: The Jamrat complex has a helipad and an operations room that oversees the bridge and the surrounding area for monitoring the situation completely and take the appropriate action in case of emergencies. (SPA)

MAKKAH: The vastness of the Jamrat Bridge in Mina has contributed to putting an end to Jamrat incidents.

This giant structure has also contributed to easing hardship and fatigue, which badly affected pilgrims before the bridge was established in 2007.
The bridge provides eleven entrances and twelve exits in four directions, where pilgrims can gain access through six directions, including three on the south side and three on the north side.
Since it was built, the bridge has witnessed a number of developments after its widening to 40 meters, with two elevations from the eastern and western sides, and downhill next to Aqaba Jamar from the upper floor of the north and south sides for descending pilgrims.
In 1978, the bridge witnessed the addition of reinforced concrete slopes at the beginnings and ends of the bridge to the second level of the Jamaarat on both sides, against the Minor Jamari.
The bridge was enlarged in 1982 through an expansion of 20 meters’ width and 120 meters’ length from the north side to Minor Jamari.
Additionally, there was a further expansion in 1987 with an increase to 80 meters’ width and 520 meters’ length, and expansion of the elevation to 40 meters’ width and 300 meters in length.
In 1995, there was a process of adjustments at different stages that included the view of the bridge and pilgrims’ movement. It was followed by similar adjustments in 2005, that included the structure of the bridge and the adjustment of basins from ring to oval shapes.
Another project of the Jamrat Bridge included the helicopter landing pad for emergencies, in addition to a sophisticated cooling system.
of emergency.
Dr. Salim Bosta, an adviser and expert on crowd management, confirmed that organizing plans of the annual pilgrimage focused on the establishment of an infrastructure for the bridge that can be built up to around 20 floors; this is if Mina is to be used as a housing area for pilgrims during the next ten years.
He pointed out that “The overall pedestrian traffic system in the Jamrat area, its tracks and roads leading to the area, have contributed to the success of the project.”

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Study shows Saudis spend 30% less on Eid Al-Adha than on Eid Al-Fitr

JEDDAH A recent study showed a variation in spending among Saudi families during Eid Al Fitr and...

With Eid crowding, it takes 4 hours to cross King Fahd Causeway

ALKHOBAR Live streaming the movement of travelers on the causeway full alerts and good...

Ministry forces Haj operators to follow up on cases of ailing pilgrims

JEDDAH Ministry of Haj and Umrah is keen to provide all the services for the convenience of...

King orders 100 Hajis from S. Sudan flown to Makkah

RIYADH One hundred pilgrims from South Sudan have expressed thanks to Custodian of the Two Holy...

Key scholars call for unity among Muslims

MAKKAH Key figures of the Muslim World League MWL and its affiliate the International Union of...

Information minister: Persian TV not directed against any country

MAKKAH The Ministry of Information and Culture is gearing up to establish an international media...

‘Massive efforts were made to ensure disease-free Haj’

RIYADH Health Minister Dr Tawfiq Al Rabiah announced on Wednesday that the current Haj season was...

SR500m given back to victims of bogus Haj operators

JEDDAH The Ministry of Haj and Umrah returned nearly SR500 million to 48 400 people who had...

Ministry forces Haj operators to follow up on cases of ailing pilgrims

JEDDAH Ministry of Haj and Umrah is keen to provide all the services for the convenience of...

With Eid crowding, it takes 4 hours to cross King Fahd Causeway

ALKHOBAR Live streaming the movement of travelers on the causeway full alerts and good...

Development of Jamrat Bridge reduces hardships for pilgrims

MAKKAH The vastness of the Jamrat Bridge in Mina has contributed to putting an end to Jamrat...

Study shows Saudis spend 30% less on Eid Al-Adha than on Eid Al-Fitr

JEDDAH A recent study showed a variation in spending among Saudi families during Eid Al Fitr and...

Saudi man injured in Boston bombing settles lawsuit with US commentator

BOSTON United States A Saudi who was injured in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing has settled a...

British ambassador embraces Islam, performs Haj

MINA Among the 19 000 British pilgrims performing Haj this year was British Ambassador to Saudi...

Africans detained by border guards

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s border guards have detained a total of 66 people who attempted to enter the...

Around Arab News

Development of Jamrat Bridge reduces hardships for pilgrims

MAKKAH The vastness of the Jamrat Bridge in Mina has contributed to putting an end to Jamrat...

Creepy clowns baffle US cops

LAGRANGE Georgia Dozens of reported sightings of lurking creepy clowns have been flooding US...

Study shows Saudis spend 30% less on Eid Al-Adha than on Eid Al-Fitr

JEDDAH A recent study showed a variation in spending among Saudi families during Eid Al Fitr and...

With Eid crowding, it takes 4 hours to cross King Fahd Causeway

ALKHOBAR Live streaming the movement of travelers on the causeway full alerts and good...

Ministry forces Haj operators to follow up on cases of ailing pilgrims

JEDDAH Ministry of Haj and Umrah is keen to provide all the services for the convenience of...

King orders 100 Hajis from S. Sudan flown to Makkah

RIYADH One hundred pilgrims from South Sudan have expressed thanks to Custodian of the Two Holy...

Key scholars call for unity among Muslims

MAKKAH Key figures of the Muslim World League MWL and its affiliate the International Union of...

Information minister: Persian TV not directed against any country

MAKKAH The Ministry of Information and Culture is gearing up to establish an international media...

‘Massive efforts were made to ensure disease-free Haj’

RIYADH Health Minister Dr Tawfiq Al Rabiah announced on Wednesday that the current Haj season was...

SR500m given back to victims of bogus Haj operators

JEDDAH The Ministry of Haj and Umrah returned nearly SR500 million to 48 400 people who had...

Ministry forces Haj operators to follow up on cases of ailing pilgrims

JEDDAH Ministry of Haj and Umrah is keen to provide all the services for the convenience of...

With Eid crowding, it takes 4 hours to cross King Fahd Causeway

ALKHOBAR Live streaming the movement of travelers on the causeway full alerts and good...

Development of Jamrat Bridge reduces hardships for pilgrims

MAKKAH The vastness of the Jamrat Bridge in Mina has contributed to putting an end to Jamrat...

Study shows Saudis spend 30% less on Eid Al-Adha than on Eid Al-Fitr

JEDDAH A recent study showed a variation in spending among Saudi families during Eid Al Fitr and...

KSA honored to handle Haj

The most common question I receive from people is if the Haj season is becoming a cumbersome...