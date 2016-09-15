Creepy clowns baffle US cops

LAGRANGE, Georgia: Dozens of reported sightings of lurking creepy clowns have been flooding US police stations this summer.

Police in west Georgia received several calls about clowns trying to talk to children and are investigating an online threat to abduct children from local schools.

Children claim the clowns have tried to lure them into the woods using money.

Nocturnal clowns have been spotted in at least six states, most recently in Georgia where two young boys ran in fear of their lives while waiting for the morning school bus.