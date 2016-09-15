  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 36 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Creepy clowns baffle US cops

Offbeat

Creepy clowns baffle US cops

Agencies |

Courtesy image

LAGRANGE, Georgia: Dozens of reported sightings of lurking creepy clowns have been flooding US police stations this summer.
Police in west Georgia received several calls about clowns trying to talk to children and are investigating an online threat to abduct children from local schools.
Children claim the clowns have tried to lure them into the woods using money.
Nocturnal clowns have been spotted in at least six states, most recently in Georgia where two young boys ran in fear of their lives while waiting for the morning school bus.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Offbeat

Bollywood firm targets US-Latino market

MUMBAI An Indian media group has launched a Spanish language Bollywood channel in the United...

Puerto Rico beauty queen loses case

SAN JUAN Puerto Rico A judge dismissed a 3 million lawsuit filed by a former beauty queen whose...

Zayn to publish life story

NEW YORK Zayn Malik who found superstardom as a teen heartthrob with One Direction before a...

Prince’s first wife writes ‘intimate memoir’

NEW YORK Prince s first wife and onetime muse the actress singer and dancer Mayte Garcia is...

YouTube ordered to pay more for music

LONDON Video sites such as YouTube will be forced to pay more to musicians and record companies...

China to launch 2nd space lab module

BEIJING China will launch its second experimental space laboratory late on Thursday and another...

Blanchett in plea for refugees

LONDON Wallet phone high school diploma and a one way ticket just a few of the things refugees...

‘Stop pilfering South Sudan resources’

WASHINGTON The leaders on both sides of South Sudan s civil war and their families have profited...

Fantasy meets tragedy in ‘A Monster Calls’

TORONTO A teenage boy s struggle with his mother s terminal illness takes a surreal turn when he...

Bollywood urged to make ‘more socially conscious movies’

LONDON The Indian film industry needs to break out of its mold and produce more hard hitting...

Jay Z to make his debut performance in India

MUMBAI Rap megastar Jay Z will make his debut performance in India at a music festival to raise...

Arkansas student is new Miss America

WASHINGTON An Arkansas business student who once kicked so high she gave herself a black eye was...

’Sully’ soars above US box office rivals

LOS ANGELES Sully the real life tale of how a US Airways pilot miraculously landed a disabled...

Hollywood faces new challenges: Kidman

TORONTO Oscar winning actress Nicole Kidman warned that Hollywood was facing new challenges in...

Sales of recorded music still falling, latest figures show

LONDON The success of acts like Adele and Coldplay was not enough to reverse a fall in revenue...

Sarah Jessica Parker will play singer in next movie

LOS ANGELES Sarah Jessica Parker is to play a singer battling a serious health issue in her next...

Around Arab News

Creepy clowns baffle US cops

LAGRANGE Georgia Dozens of reported sightings of lurking creepy clowns have been flooding US...

Development of Jamrat Bridge reduces hardships for pilgrims

MAKKAH The vastness of the Jamrat Bridge in Mina has contributed to putting an end to Jamrat...

Study shows Saudis spend 30% less on Eid Al-Adha than on Eid Al-Fitr

JEDDAH A recent study showed a variation in spending among Saudi families during Eid Al Fitr and...

With Eid crowding, it takes 4 hours to cross King Fahd Causeway

ALKHOBAR Live streaming the movement of travelers on the causeway full alerts and good...

Ministry forces Haj operators to follow up on cases of ailing pilgrims

JEDDAH Ministry of Haj and Umrah is keen to provide all the services for the convenience of...

King orders 100 Hajis from S. Sudan flown to Makkah

RIYADH One hundred pilgrims from South Sudan have expressed thanks to Custodian of the Two Holy...

Key scholars call for unity among Muslims

MAKKAH Key figures of the Muslim World League MWL and its affiliate the International Union of...

Information minister: Persian TV not directed against any country

MAKKAH The Ministry of Information and Culture is gearing up to establish an international media...

‘Massive efforts were made to ensure disease-free Haj’

RIYADH Health Minister Dr Tawfiq Al Rabiah announced on Wednesday that the current Haj season was...

SR500m given back to victims of bogus Haj operators

JEDDAH The Ministry of Haj and Umrah returned nearly SR500 million to 48 400 people who had...

Ministry forces Haj operators to follow up on cases of ailing pilgrims

JEDDAH Ministry of Haj and Umrah is keen to provide all the services for the convenience of...

With Eid crowding, it takes 4 hours to cross King Fahd Causeway

ALKHOBAR Live streaming the movement of travelers on the causeway full alerts and good...

Development of Jamrat Bridge reduces hardships for pilgrims

MAKKAH The vastness of the Jamrat Bridge in Mina has contributed to putting an end to Jamrat...

Study shows Saudis spend 30% less on Eid Al-Adha than on Eid Al-Fitr

JEDDAH A recent study showed a variation in spending among Saudi families during Eid Al Fitr and...

KSA honored to handle Haj

The most common question I receive from people is if the Haj season is becoming a cumbersome...