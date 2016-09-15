  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 18 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Hijab emoji proposed by Saudi student

Saudi Arabia

Hijab emoji proposed by Saudi student

AGENCIES |

BERLIN: A Saudi student based in Germany has proposed designing a head scarf emoji. Rayouf Alhumedhi, 15, has sent a proposal to The Unicode Consortium, a non-profit corporation that reviews and develops new emojis.
The idea gained the backing of the cofounder of online discussion forum Reddit, Alexis Ohanian. If approved, her emoji will be available in 2017, reported BBC.
Alhumedhi said it was during a group chat with her friends on social media that she realized there was no emoji to represent her, a hijabi. After reading an article on emoji design, she wrote an e-mail about her idea to Unicode.
Intrigued, a member of a Unicode subcommittee replied, offering to help her draft a formal proposal.
“In this day and age, representation is extremely important,” she said of her reasons behind the project.
“People want to be acknowledged... and recognized, especially in the tech world. Emojis are everywhere.
“There are so many Muslim women who wear the head scarf. It might seem trivial... but it's different when you see yourself on the keyboard around the world. Once you experience that, it's really great.”
To boost support for the initiative, Ohanian hosted a Reddit live online discussion on Tuesday where Reddit users could ask Alhumedhi about the new idea.
Some wanted to see whether they could get involved while others questioned the need for the hijab, saying it was a tool to oppress women.
The drafting committee hopes to present a final version of the proposal to Unicode in November.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Development of Jamrat Bridge reduces hardships for pilgrims

MAKKAH The vastness of the Jamrat Bridge in Mina has contributed to putting an end to Jamrat...

9/11 Bill ‘ill-advised, may fuel extremism’

JEDDAH The Organization of Islamic Cooperation OIC and the Shoura Council have criticized the 9...

Sectarian forces’ allegations and lies, ‘could not harm pilgrimage’

MINA Makkah Gov Prince Khaled Al Faisal on Wednesday urged Muslim religious leaders to fight...

Royal tributes paid to security forces following Haj success

MINA The once in a lifetime journey of faith endurance and determination for the hundreds of...

King orders 100 Hajis from S. Sudan flown to Makkah

RIYADH One hundred pilgrims from South Sudan have expressed thanks to Custodian of the Two Holy...

Key scholars call for unity among Muslims

MAKKAH Key figures of the Muslim World League MWL and its affiliate the International Union of...

Information minister: Persian TV not directed against any country

MAKKAH The Ministry of Information and Culture is gearing up to establish an international media...

‘Massive efforts were made to ensure disease-free Haj’

RIYADH Health Minister Dr Tawfiq Al Rabiah announced on Wednesday that the current Haj season was...

SR500m given back to victims of bogus Haj operators

JEDDAH The Ministry of Haj and Umrah returned nearly SR500 million to 48 400 people who had...

Ministry forces Haj operators to follow up on cases of ailing pilgrims

JEDDAH Ministry of Haj and Umrah is keen to provide all the services for the convenience of...

With Eid crowding, it takes 4 hours to cross King Fahd Causeway

ALKHOBAR Live streaming the movement of travelers on the causeway full alerts and good...

Study shows Saudis spend 30% less on Eid Al-Adha than on Eid Al-Fitr

JEDDAH A recent study showed a variation in spending among Saudi families during Eid Al Fitr and...

Saudi man injured in Boston bombing settles lawsuit with US commentator

BOSTON United States A Saudi who was injured in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing has settled a...

British ambassador embraces Islam, performs Haj

MINA Among the 19 000 British pilgrims performing Haj this year was British Ambassador to Saudi...

Africans detained by border guards

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s border guards have detained a total of 66 people who attempted to enter the...

Around Arab News

Development of Jamrat Bridge reduces hardships for pilgrims

MAKKAH The vastness of the Jamrat Bridge in Mina has contributed to putting an end to Jamrat...

9/11 Bill ‘ill-advised, may fuel extremism’

JEDDAH The Organization of Islamic Cooperation OIC and the Shoura Council have criticized the 9...

Sectarian forces’ allegations and lies, ‘could not harm pilgrimage’

MINA Makkah Gov Prince Khaled Al Faisal on Wednesday urged Muslim religious leaders to fight...

Hijab emoji proposed by Saudi student

BERLIN A Saudi student based in Germany has proposed designing a head scarf emoji Rayouf...

Royal tributes paid to security forces following Haj success

MINA The once in a lifetime journey of faith endurance and determination for the hundreds of...

Creepy clowns baffle US cops

LAGRANGE Georgia Dozens of reported sightings of lurking creepy clowns have been flooding US...

King orders 100 Hajis from S. Sudan flown to Makkah

RIYADH One hundred pilgrims from South Sudan have expressed thanks to Custodian of the Two Holy...

Key scholars call for unity among Muslims

MAKKAH Key figures of the Muslim World League MWL and its affiliate the International Union of...

Information minister: Persian TV not directed against any country

MAKKAH The Ministry of Information and Culture is gearing up to establish an international media...

‘Massive efforts were made to ensure disease-free Haj’

RIYADH Health Minister Dr Tawfiq Al Rabiah announced on Wednesday that the current Haj season was...

SR500m given back to victims of bogus Haj operators

JEDDAH The Ministry of Haj and Umrah returned nearly SR500 million to 48 400 people who had...

Ministry forces Haj operators to follow up on cases of ailing pilgrims

JEDDAH Ministry of Haj and Umrah is keen to provide all the services for the convenience of...

With Eid crowding, it takes 4 hours to cross King Fahd Causeway

ALKHOBAR Live streaming the movement of travelers on the causeway full alerts and good...

Study shows Saudis spend 30% less on Eid Al-Adha than on Eid Al-Fitr

JEDDAH A recent study showed a variation in spending among Saudi families during Eid Al Fitr and...

KSA honored to handle Haj

The most common question I receive from people is if the Haj season is becoming a cumbersome...