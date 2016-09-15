Sectarian forces’ allegations and lies, ‘could not harm pilgrimage’

MINA: Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal on Wednesday urged Muslim religious leaders to fight sectarianism.

He was addressing a news conference to discuss the Haj pilgrimage, which ends on Thursday.

“I call on Muslim leaders, whether they are political leaders, scholars, or intellectuals to combat sectarianism.” He added: “Combat this sectarian divide between Muslims. Islam is one and only one religion.”

The prince, who is the president of the Central Haj Committee, said: “Islam is unique. There is no multiple Islam.”

He said this year’s Haj occurred without incident despite “the lies and allegations ... of those who wanted to place in doubt the capacity of the Kingdom to serve the pilgrims.”

Among its concerns over Iranian participation in this year’s Haj, Riyadh said Tehran had demanded the right to organize demonstrations.