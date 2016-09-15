9/11 Bill ‘ill-advised, may fuel extremism’

JEDDAH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Shoura Council have criticized the 9/11 Bill passed by the US Congress as “ill-advised” and a “dangerous precedent.”

Iyad Madani, the OIC secretary-general, said: “In passing the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act, or JASTA, Congress disrupts international relations, threatens to plunge the world economy into a depression, weakens the necessary alliances that promote peace and security around the world, and compromises the war on terrorism.”

The Shoura Council speaker warned that the bill that would allow families of victims of the Sept. 11 attacks to sue the Kingdom for damages would stoke instability and extremism.

“This legislation sets a dangerous precedent in the field of international relations,” said Abdullah Al-Asheikh, according to SPA. “(The bill risks) triggering chaos and instability in international relations and might contribute to supporting extremism, which is under intellectual siege, as the new legislation offers extremists a new pretext to lure youths to their extremist thoughts.”

The OIC head recalled the opinion of US Chief Justice John Roberts in the Kiobel vs. Royal Dutch Petroleum Co. (2013) case, warning of the danger of judicial interference in foreign policy action.

“All it will do, as the chief justice acknowledged, is to cause international discord and retaliatory reciprocity by nations around the world,” said Madani.

The US, Madani added, plays a vital role around the world, consistent with its superpower status, to enhance peace and security. “It does so by working collaboratively with many nations, maintaining a global financial system, and sharing foreign intelligence,” he said.