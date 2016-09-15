  • Search form

  Saudi Arabia submits report to UN on Iranian violations

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia submits report to UN on Iranian violations

ARAB NEWS |

Saudi Ambassador to UN, Abdullah Al-Moallami

NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia has lodged a complaint with the United Nations Security Council on the violations committed by Iran against the kingdom.
The complaint said that Iran violated UN Security Council resolution No. 2216 on Yemen. The kingdom demanded from the world community to take the necessary measures to stop Iran
from any illegal actions in Yemen.
Saudi Arabia confirmed its right to take appropriate action to confront the threats posed by the pro-Iran Houthi militias and deposed president Ali Saleh.
The report was submitted to the council by Saudi Arabia's permanent representative to the United Nations Abdullah Al-Moallami last night.
According to the message, the kingdom said that it was subject to attacks launched by Houthi rebels and their supporters who are loyal to Saleh.
The message also said the kingdom has to deal with the launching of ballistic missiles across the border from Yemen, which has resulted in the killing of hundreds of civilians, and damage to the civil infrastructure, including schools and hospitals in Najran, Jazan and Asir regions.
The report said the total number of ballistic missiles that have hit the kingdom's territories were nearly 30.
Al-Moallami said at least one ballistic missile named Zilzal 3, made in Iran, was launched into Najran on 31 August 2016.  

