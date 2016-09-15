  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 33 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Janaan’ seeks positive spotlight for Pakistan

Offbeat

‘Janaan’ seeks positive spotlight for Pakistan

REUTERS |

A scene from the movie ‘Janaan.’

KARACHI: The cast and crew behind new film “Janaan” are hoping to showcase the positive side of Pakistan as they look to bolster international investment and interest in the country’s small movie industry.
In comparison to Hollywood and Bollywood, the Pakistani industry is still in its infancy. Films are made with much smaller budgets and are not often premiered widely around the globe.
“Janaan,” a romantic comedy released over the Muslim festival of Eid Al-Adha, is hoping to help change that. It has already made it to No.8 in the UK Box Office Top Ten, and it has been released in 17 different countries.
“The revival is still very, very new. I think it’s going to take time to develop. But just the fact that here we are, competing at an international level, with Bollywood and Hollywood films, even in Pakistan, I think it’s very refreshing,” the film’s lead actor Bilal Ashraf told Reuters.
Ashraf said that more people needed to be educated about the Pakistani film industry and that wider support, as well as advances in technology and special effects, would help it develop.
The filmmakers behind “Janaan” are a young group who want to take a positive look at their country. While the film tackles serious issues including child molestation and adoption, it also shows the rich cultural side of the country’s ethnic Pashtun tribe.
Shot in Swat Valley, the same area where Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai survived an assassination attempt by the Taliban, the film captures some of the region’s breathtaking scenery. Ashraf and fellow cast members Ali Rehman Khan and Armeena Rana Khan said they’d felt safe while shooting in the area and that security had improved.
“The main purpose behind Janaan was to put a light on the good things of Pakistan, globally, rather than just, you know, showing the negative things,” said Hareem Farooq, a Pakistani actress who is also one of the producers behind the film.
“This is what we want people to see, that we Pakistanis are not just terrorists. There’s more to it. We’re like good people — as crazy as others.”

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Offbeat

Salman comes to Katrina’s rescue

This BTown s leggy beauty is going through a lean patch in her career Yes we are talking about...

’Scheduling’ is a problem for Damon

TORONTO Actor and producer Matt Damon says scheduling prevented him from starring in Manchester...

Timberlake up for working with Spears

TORONTO A musical reunion between Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears could be in the works...

Authenticity ‘a priority’ for Deepwater Horizon

TORONTO A top priority for a new movie about the deadly 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill was...

Do Emmys no longer actually matter?

LOS ANGELES The 68th Primetime Emmy Awards will honor the best of American television Sunday and...

Creepy clowns baffle US cops

LAGRANGE Georgia Dozens of reported sightings of lurking creepy clowns have been flooding US...

Bollywood firm targets US-Latino market

MUMBAI An Indian media group has launched a Spanish language Bollywood channel in the United...

Puerto Rico beauty queen loses case

SAN JUAN Puerto Rico A judge dismissed a 3 million lawsuit filed by a former beauty queen whose...

Zayn to publish life story

NEW YORK Zayn Malik who found superstardom as a teen heartthrob with One Direction before a...

Prince’s first wife writes ‘intimate memoir’

NEW YORK Prince s first wife and onetime muse the actress singer and dancer Mayte Garcia is...

YouTube ordered to pay more for music

LONDON Video sites such as YouTube will be forced to pay more to musicians and record companies...

China to launch 2nd space lab module

BEIJING China will launch its second experimental space laboratory late on Thursday and another...

Blanchett in plea for refugees

LONDON Wallet phone high school diploma and a one way ticket just a few of the things refugees...

‘Stop pilfering South Sudan resources’

WASHINGTON The leaders on both sides of South Sudan s civil war and their families have profited...

Fantasy meets tragedy in ‘A Monster Calls’

TORONTO A teenage boy s struggle with his mother s terminal illness takes a surreal turn when he...

Bollywood urged to make ‘more socially conscious movies’

LONDON The Indian film industry needs to break out of its mold and produce more hard hitting...

Around Arab News

Salman comes to Katrina’s rescue

This BTown s leggy beauty is going through a lean patch in her career Yes we are talking about...

’Scheduling’ is a problem for Damon

TORONTO Actor and producer Matt Damon says scheduling prevented him from starring in Manchester...

Timberlake up for working with Spears

TORONTO A musical reunion between Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears could be in the works...

Authenticity ‘a priority’ for Deepwater Horizon

TORONTO A top priority for a new movie about the deadly 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill was...

‘Janaan’ seeks positive spotlight for Pakistan

KARACHI The cast and crew behind new film Janaan are hoping to showcase the positive side of...

Do Emmys no longer actually matter?

LOS ANGELES The 68th Primetime Emmy Awards will honor the best of American television Sunday and...

Chun, Park share lead at Evian Championship as Ko struggles

EVIAN LES BAINS France South Koreans In Gee Chun and Sung Hyun Park birdied eight holes each as...

Ronaldo and Morata save Real Madrid in Champions League

MADRID Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata scored very late goals as Real Madrid came from behind...

Murray hoping to build on best season of career against Argentina

GLASGOW Andy Murray says he is hoping to build on the best year of his career by leading Great...

FIFA executive attacks ‘stupid cliche’ about women in soccer

ATHENS Greece Europe s female representative on FIFA s ruling council says one of her missions is...

Cubs crush Cardinals to clinch playoff spot

ST LOUIS Jon Lester pitched eight dominant innings and Anthony Rizzo hit a pair of home runs as...

Records fall, attendance rises at Paralympics

RIO DE JANEIRO The Paralympic Games are in the home stretch having overcome budget problems to...

Mercedes faces genuine challenge at Singapore GP

SINGAPORE For every grand prix this season the only question before the race has been which of...

WADA urges Russia to stop hacks

MONTREAL The World Anti Doping Agency WADA called on Russia to help stop the hacking of its...

Sunbulah, ICTHUS, KD Tambayz, R Printing, Eagle and JDC Legend triumph

JEDDAH Sunbulah of Playing Coach Michael beat Thunder 82 75 in the SEIKO Watch JBL basketball...

Pagsanjan, Betorio named Best Doubles in Beat the Heat tennis tilt

JEDDAH Marlon Pagsanjan and Mario Betorio were named the tournament s Best Doubles team topping...