Timberlake up for working with Spears

TORONTO: A musical reunion between Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears could be in the works after the singer said he’s up for collaborating with his ex-girlfriend.

Spears said “Justin Timberlake is very good” last month while discussing whom she would like to work with one day. Timberlake, 35, said in an interview with The Associated Press that he would “be open to talking about” working on a song with Spears.

“It seems like a crazy idea, so I don’t know. I have a 17-month-old,” he said, laughing. “I don’t know anything. But yeah, that’s very flattering and could be something fun.”

Spears, 34, and Timberlake were castmates on Disney’s early 1990s version of the “Mickey Mouse Club.” They dated for three years before breaking up in 2002.

Separately, director Jonathan Demme said Timberlake’s new concert documentary was a joy to make because the lack of rigid plot or story structure makes shooting such productions the “purest form of film making.”

“Timberlake and the Tennessee Kids” was filmed at the final performances of the singer’s world tour in Las Vegas in January 2015.

It begins with a pre-show band huddle and then launches within minutes into the action-packed dance and musical spectacle from onstage.

“When we film music, to me that’s the purest form of film making,” Demme said in an interview in Toronto with Timberlake. “There’s no script that has to be followed. The only narrative is the music itself.” Demme, known for “Philadelphia,” “The Silence of the Lambs,” and concert films such as “Stop Making Sense” with Talking Heads, said being in the middle of the show makes even a non-musician such as himself feel part of the music.

“We’re feeling it, so intense, and capturing it, it’s like, ‘We’re in the band now!’” he said.