Last updated: 21 sec ago

  • Salman comes to Katrina’s rescue

Offbeat

Mritunjay Kumar |

Katrina Kaif

This BTown’s leggy beauty is going through a lean patch in her career. Yes, we are talking about Katrina Kaif, who entered the industry with a lot of praise but has been giving back to back flops like ‘Phantom’, ‘Fitoor’ and ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ of late.
Now, she is leaving her bumpy love life behind and concentrating on her dwindling Bollywood career. ‘Dhoom 3’ star is sure to bounce back and takes the failures in her stride.
In an interview Katrina said, “I consider myself immensely fortunate that I have seen highs for so many years. So, I don’t begrudge experiences like that. It’s important to see them and go through them because you don’t know what they are like.”
After Baar Baar Dekho’s debacle and no films in line for release this year, Katrina seems to be eagerly waiting for a magical wand which can restore her career. The latest buzz is that Salman Khan has come to rescue his ex-flame’s career.
Grapevine is abuzz with the reports that Salman and Katrina will star in Yash Raj’s upcoming movie. A little birdie chirped that Katrina will work with Sallu Miyan in ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ sequel. Sultan director Ali Abbas Zafar is rumored to direct the sequel titled ‘Tiger Zinda Hai.’
There have been reports that Salman will be playing a 70-year-old version of himself in the film after the first franchise. The sequel will be set in the aftermath of the love story of Tiger and Zoya from the first film.
‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ will release on Christmas 2017. Salman also recommended Katrina’s name to Rhea Kapoor and Rajkumar Santoshi as well.
Despite the failures and pressure, now Katrina has an interesting line-up of films ‘Jagga Jasoos’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. So gear up guys, Katrina is all set to bounce back.

