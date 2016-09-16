This year’s book fair in Jeddah won’t be international

JEDDAH: This year’s edition of the Jeddah Book Fair will not be an international one, according to sources at the Arab Publishers’ Association.

One of the key reasons that led to this decision was the organizer’s refusal to reduce the rental rate of pavilions from $200 to $110 per square meter. Such a rate is deemed high considering the economic circumstances that directly affect Arab publishers.

The sources added that “The Arab Book Fairs: Future and Challenges” conference, organized by Arab Publishers’ Association in cooperation with the Library of Alexandria on Sept. 6, recommended $110 per square meter to be the maximum cost for participation in the fair.

Other reasons included the high cost of tourist visas that the Arab publishers are required to obtain.

In addition, the Arab Publishers’ Association expressed its concerns regarding doubling the space of pavilions from 20 sq. m. to 40 sq.m., which could cause inconvenience to visitors accessing pavilions of the publishing houses.

“So far, 60 publishing houses are participating in the Jeddah Book Fair,” Mohamed Shaaban, a member of the Egyptian Publishers’ Association, said.

He demanded that the organizers provide insurance coverage for publishers’ goods in case of emergencies.

Although this year’s Jeddah Book Fair will not be labeled “international,” publishing houses can register via the exhibition’s electronic website — but according to the existing conditions.