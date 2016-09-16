The tawafa profession: Hosting pilgrims from all over the world

MAKKAH: The tawafa profession in Makkah was never restricted to welcoming Hajis and Umrah pilgrims from all over the world.

It is one of the most important jobs affiliated with the diplomatic side of the profession, especially in light of the diversified nationalities that come to Makkah, and the various ethnicities of the world’s pilgrims and worshipers, and visitors to the Grand Mosque.

Zaki Husain, a mutawaf for pilgrims from Turkey and Europe, said in this regard to a local publication that he has worked in this profession for over 30 years, during which he established friendships and relations with people in more than 32 countries around the world.

“Some of these friendships and relations are still well-established until this very day,” he added.

He explained that the mutawaf for a pilgrim is one of the most important asset upon which the pilgrim depends to perform the holy rituals of Haj or Umrah without fear or trepidation.

“The moment any pilgrim arrives at any airport in the Kingdom, we are notified so that we welcome him and facilitate all matters and errands for him, until he feels reassured that he will perform the holy rituals to the fullest,” he said.

He added that the profession of mutawaf is not like any other profession because the mutawaf must be fully qualified to deal with pilgrims of all nationalities, taking into account that the Saudi policy must be reflected in the dealing with such distinguished visitors.

“We deal not only with ordinary Hajis, but also with diplomats, ambassadors, ministers and prominent figures from all over the world,” he said.

He noted that mutawafs and Makkah are always in continuous development, asserting that Makkah, in particular, witnesses large and accelerated developments in services, which has also reflected on the profession of tawafa to meet the aspirations of the visitors of the House of God.

Zaki Kamal Husain is one of the eldest mutawafs in Makkah, and is known for equipping his Haji camps in the holy sites with the best and highest standards of services offered to pilgrims. Yet he criticized some of the actions of other mutawafs who carry out unspiritual behaviors that disrupt the holiness of the place and the sanctity of Haj.