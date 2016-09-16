  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

52 terror defendants handed sentences in last 3 months

ARAB NEWS |

In this April 26, 2015 file photo, photo, a Saudi man stands in front of the door of an inmate room at the Mohammed bin Naif Center for Advice, Counseling and Care, as the rehab center is formally known, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (AP)

RIYADH: In the last 90 days, specialized criminal courts in Saudi Arabia issued judicial rulings against 52 defendants who were involved in security cases related to incitement and terrorist issues, as well as joining Daesh.
The majority of the accused are Saudi nationals, and the rest are of three nationalities: Yemeni, Egyptian and Syrian.
Rulings varied according to charges, and they included incitement against the state, scholars and judges; joining terrorist groups; fighting in places of unrest; having relations with people with deviant behaviors; harboring those with deviant behaviors and providing them with financial and moral support; as well as spying.
Sentences varied between execution, imprisonment, financial penalties, ban from travel, and preventing foreign defendants from re-entering the Kingdom.
The Prince Mohammed bin Naif Counseling and Care Center has launched electronic counseling and dialogue services for citizens and residents. People who wish to benefit from this service only need to register through the electronic portal.
The center stipulates that those who wish to take part in electronic dialogue should be polite and take into consideration the feelings of the other parties, in addition to respecting opposing opinions and refraining from belittling them. Electronic dialogue should also be free from advertising links from any website or other services, and shouldn’t be used to abuse legal and moral entities or settle personal accounts. Those wishing to participate in the e-dialogue should enrich the subject under discussion, and be objective, as well as focus on the idea under discussion, not its initiator.
Maj. Gen. Mansour Al-Turki, security spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, said in order to implement the directives of the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif, beneficiaries from the Mohammed bin Naif Counseling and Care Centers in Riyadh and Jeddah have been given a 12-day vacation to spend Eid Al-Adha with their families and relatives.

