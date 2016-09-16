  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

22,000 govt employees leave jobs, most of them from education sector

ARAB NEWS |

Employees in the public sector who left their jobs in 2015 came in second place. (SPA)

RIYADH: Employees in the education sector accounted for the highest number of employees who left their jobs in 2015, representing around 53 percent of total employees (22,323 employees) who left their government jobs.
According to government statistics, the number of male employees who left their jobs amounted to 13,711, representing 61 percent, while the number of female employees who left was 8,612, or 39 percent.
Employees in the public sector who left their jobs in 2015 came in second place, with 8,814 leaving, followed by the health sector with 1,055 employees. Public education employees who left their jobs amounted to around 11,770 teachers.
The Ministry of Civil Service’s regulations regarding rights and benefits are stipulated in the Civil Service Law under articles 10, 11, 12, and 13. These articles also indicate the mechanism that is used to deal with employees who take on official activities outside their employer.
The ministry clarified that the body or employer to which the employee is heading to work will be responsible for all allowances and benefits of the employee, except for salary and transportation allowances. As for employees who have been assigned to join a committee, the official body to which this committee belongs is responsible for all allowances, compensations or bonuses entitled to the employee.
If an employee working outside the Kingdom has been assigned to carry out an official task outside the country in which he or she is employed, the employee is to be treated the same as an employee assigned from inside the Kingdom to work in another country.
However, an employee working abroad who has been assigned to carry out an official task inside the Kingdom or inside the country in which he or she is employed, is treated the same as an employee assigned to work inside the Kingdom.
The Ministry of Civil Service had instructed all education employees to receive their information on Jadara prior to application, and to ensure that all documents submitted and information, including academic background information, is accurate. Applicants with inaccurate or different information should submit an objection via Jadara, the ministry said, noting that any mistake discovered after the application will nullify the application, and it cannot be modified until the next round of application period.

