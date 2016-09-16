  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

SRCA handled 9,459 cases in 12 days at holy sites

Rodolfo C. Estimo Jr. |

TIMELY RESPONSE: Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) ground and air ambulance teams transferred 842 cases to various hospitals and other medical facilities, and provided treatment on the site in 917 cases. (AFP)

RIYADH: The Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) has dealt with 9,459 cases in Makkah and the holy sites during the past 12 days.
SRCA ground teams received 2,267 communication requests but failed to respond to 508 cases due to reasons such as lack of seriousness and clarity, or the situation did not require emergency medical intervention.
As of Tuesday, SCRA ground and air ambulance teams have transferred 842 cases to various hospitals and other medical facilities, and gave treatment on the site in 917 cases.
According to the data, SCRA teams attended to 1,552 pilgrims and 205 non-pilgrims. With regards to nationality, they extended assistance to 370 Saudis, 1,340 non-Saudis and 49 of unknown nationality.
Pathological cases totaled 1,568. Of the total number, 770 were transferred to hospitals and other medical facilities, while 798 were treated on the spot.
Reports on accidents totaled 176. Of that number, 72 were transferred to hospitals and 104 were treated at the location.
On the other hand, a team of 120 women SRCA volunteers rendered various services by attending to 1,757 cases at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.
The women volunteers included consultants, general practitioners, pharmacists, nurses and emergency medicine workers.
“They start working from noon until 10 o’clock at night for three days. They work in eight sites by providing medical, health and ambulatory services,” an SRCA spokesman said.
The women volunteers also gave medications and emergency medicines to patients. The services rendered by the women volunteers are reportedly engendered by humanitarian work and willingness to help in this year’s pilgrimage season.
The volunteers start rendering service by first receiving a report from the operations room of the Grand Mosque, or the pilgrims themselves ask for help.

