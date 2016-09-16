Pilgrims revive Makkah market

MAKKAH: Markets near the Grand Mosque on Wednesday witnessed a flurry of activity as many pilgrims rushed to buy some gifts for loved ones.

Restaurants and food stores also recorded a large number of patrons from among the pilgrims.

Haji Ahmad Abu Arab said it is more convenient to visit the stores that are close to the Grand Mosque to buy some supplies and gifts after completing the Haj rituals.

He said that the prices of goods are reasonable, especially those of goods bought as gifts as part of the Haj tradition, when people buy presents for those left behind when they return “from the trip of the lifetime.”

Kenyan Haji Noor Abdu said he chose to go to the vegetable and fruit market to buy his needs for food and to take some home as “vegetable and fruit prices are low compared to prices in my country.”

Abu Ahmed, a salesman in a store, said there is big demand for goods from pilgrims, and “selling during these days is at its peak.”

Abu Ahmed said he had prepared for this event by “bringing goods that pilgrims like to buy, including carpets, rosary beads, women’s accessories and other gifts.”

He stressed that “I sell for the same price that I did before the advent of the pilgrims.”

He added that the prices are reasonable and accessible to all, and that despite the great demand, shop owners did not raise their prices.

To help him cope with the surge in demand for good, “during such days I hire some of my relatives to help me,” he said, adding that during these days, his shop is open for about 12 hours to cope with the large number of pilgrims who wish to do their shopping.