Fiat Chrysler recalling 1.9 million vehicles for air bag defect

WASHINGTON: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said on Thursday it is recalling 1.9 million vehicles worldwide for an air bag defect that is linked to three deaths and five injuries.

The recall is to resolve a defect that may prevent deployment of air bags and seat-belt pretensioners in some crashes. The recall includes models sold between 2010 and 2014, including the Chrysler Sebring, 200, Dodge Caliber, Avenger, Jeep Patriot and Compass SUVs.

It said the recall also includes the 2012-2013 Lancia Flavia midsize car.

The recall is the latest in a series affecting tens of millions of the devices for a series of problems.

Last week, General Motors Co. said it would recall nearly 4.3 million vehicles worldwide due to a software defect that can prevent air bags from deploying during a crash, a flaw already linked to one death and three injuries. That defect is similar but not identical to the Fiat Chrysler issue.

Fiat Chrysler said the issue occurred when vehicles equipped with a particular occupant restraint control module and front impact sensor wiring of a specific design are involved in certain collisions.

GM said in its recall that the sensing and diagnostic module that controls air bag deployment has a software defect that may prevent frontal air bags from deploying in certain “rare circumstances.”

Fiat Chrysler said it no longer uses the occupant restraint controllers or wire routing design. The notice did not say when it will begin recall repairs.