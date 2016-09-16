Open heart surgery patient performs Haj successfully

MAKKAH: A pilgrim who had underwent open heart surgery in Madinah just before Haj has successfully completed his pilgrimage.

Mohammed Mirza, 58, from Bangladesh, complained of heart pain while he was going to the Prophet’s Mosque from his accommodation before Haj. He was taken to a medical clinic near the Prophet’s Mosque, which then transferred him to Madinah Cardiac Center where he underwent emergency open-heart surgery. Transferred to Makkah to recuperate, he was later declared fit to perform Haj.

Mirza expressed his deep gratitude to the government of Saudi Arabia for its commitment to provide various services to pilgrims such as health, security and housing facilities and in particular the rapid medical services that enabled him to perform Haj safely.