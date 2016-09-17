Ministry of Labor starts secret cell phone shop inspections

RIYADH: The Ministry of Labor and Social Development confirmed it has directed secret inspections on mobile phone sale and maintenance facilities to monitor violations, and to impose punishments on violators.



The ministry has also enhanced its community partnership through reporting violations of the labor market, including Saudization irregularities in the telecommunications sector, by calling its unified customer service number 19911, or through the website “Together to monitor.” The reports will be checked immediately in order to improve, develop and control the labor market environment.

Ministry of Labor and Social Development spokesman Khalid Aba Al-Khail said that hiring foreigners in the field of sales and maintenance of mobile phones makes owners of these shops subject to statutory penalties.

He confirmed, “The ministry’s direct and secret inspections on all facilities are constantly monitoring violations and imposing penalties on violators. The ministry has allocated inspectors to carry out inspection tours on the telecommunication shops across the Kingdom.”

He pointed out that the ministry aims to regulate the sector and create job opportunities for Saudi males and females who wish to work in this activity. These professions provide appropriate financial returns and a stable job.

Aba Al-Khail stressed that “The ongoing inspection campaigns are carried out by the Ministries of Interior, Labor and Social Development, Municipal and Rural Affairs, Trade and Investment, and Communications and Information Technology. These bodies began their missions within the second phase of the ministerial order that confines working in telecom sector to Saudis by 100 percent which started on the first day of Dhul-Hijjah.”