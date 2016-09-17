  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 16 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Niger, Chad armies kill 38 Boko Haram fighters

World

Niger, Chad armies kill 38 Boko Haram fighters

Reuters |

This file photo taken on August 14, 2016 shows a video grab image created on August 14, 2016 and taken from a video released on YouTube purportedly by Islamist group Boko Haram showing what is claimed to be one of the groups fighters at an undisclosed location standing in front of girls allegedly kidnapped from Chibok in April 2014. (AFP)

NIAMEY, Niger: Soldiers from Niger and Chad have killed 38 Boko Haram fighters during operations that followed attacks by the Nigerian Islamist group on two border towns in southeastern Niger earlier this week, Niger’s army said on Saturday.
Two soldiers from the bilateral force were lightly wounded in the operation, launched after clashes in the village of Toumour, near Lake Chad and the Nigerian border, on Monday.
The Nigerien and Chadian forces also seized large quantities of weapons and ammunition, according to the army statement read on national radio. It said soldiers were continuing to pursue Boko Haram fighters in the area.
Boko Haram has killed thousands of civilians and displaced some 2.4 million people across Nigeria, Cameroon, Niger and Chad during a seven-year insurgency aimed at establishing an emirate based on a radical interpretation of Islamic law.

(Reporting by Boureima Balima.)

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Pakistan building new N-site?

ISLAMABAD Pakistan estimated to have the world s fastest growing nuclear stockpile could be...

Sareshwala opposes transfer of Indian Haj affairs from MEA to MMA

JEDDAH The leader of India s Haj goodwill delegation is strongly opposed to his government s...

Snowden says he’ll vote in US presidential polls

ATHENS Greece Edward Snowden in exile in Moscow after leaking US National Security Agency...

James replaces Farage as head of Britain’s UKIP

BOURNEMOUTH United Kingdom Nigel Farage on Friday said UKIP had changed the course of British...

Swedish court upholds Assange arrest warrant

STOCKHOLM A Swedish appeals court on Friday upheld a detention order for WikiLeaks founder Julian...

Trump campaign says Obama born in US

WASHINGTON Donald Trump s campaign is declaring that the Republican presidential candidate...

Suicide attack claims 25 lives in Pakistani mosque

MOHMAND AGENCY PESHAWAR A suicide bomber blew himself up in a packed mosque in northwestern...

Water innovation helps Bangladeshi women dodge snakes, shortages

BANDARBAN Bangladesh Collecting drinking water from springs in this part of the Chittagong Hill...

Philippine senators deride witness behind Duterte ‘death squad’ link

MANILA Philippine senators cast doubt on the credibility of a self confessed hit man on Friday...

’Honeymooning Spaniard’ killed in Bali boat blast

DENPASAR A Spanish woman on her honeymoon was killed in an explosion on a Bali tourist boat that...

India arrests Kashmiri activist

SRINAGAR Indian police said Friday they have arrested a prominent Kashmiri activist who was this...

Senior cop suspended after Karachi political drama

KARACHI Rao Anwar a senior police officer in Karachi was suspended by Sindh chief minister on...

US declares French ultra Diaby a ‘global terrorist’

WASHINGTON The United States on Friday designated French terrorist recruiter Omar Diaby a global...

John Buzbee, US diplomat who served in ME, dies at 50

WASHINGTON John Buzbee a veteran Foreign Service officer who served across the Middle East...

Briton jailed for Daesh murder of ‘black magic’ imam

LONDON A former Manchester United stadium steward was jailed Friday for the Daesh group inspired...

Trump campaign says Obama born in US, but will Trump say so?

WASHINGTON Donald Trump s campaign is declaring that the Republican presidential candidate...

Around Arab News

Niger, Chad armies kill 38 Boko Haram fighters

NIAMEY Niger Soldiers from Niger and Chad have killed 38 Boko Haram fighters during operations...

Philippine Consulate moving to a new location

JEDDAH The Philippine Consulate General has said it is moving to a new location on Sunday...

Historic Hira Cave a big draw with the faithful

MAKKAH Just outside the holy city of Makkah lies one of Islam s most important historical sites a...

Sindi to address German Academy of Sciences

JEDDAH The German National Academy of Sciences has chosen Saudi scholar and Shoura Council member...

Women’s participation in Saudi political process has improved

RIYADH Saudi women s participation in the political affairs of the Kingdom has improved through...

Saudi woman, 20, granted khula after being forced to smoke hashish

JEDDAH The Family Court in Jeddah issued a divorce khula ruling in favor of a Saudi woman in her...

A 10-month Umrah season proposed

RIYADH A government proposal to extend the Umrah season from the current eight months to 10 is...

UK girl drops torture charges against dad

RIYADH A girl who holds British citizenship wants to drop a case of alleged torture filed in a...

1,000 productive families to run Makkah school canteens

JEDDAH The department of school and student affairs at the General Directorate of Education in...

Love stories written by TV host to be shown in Ramadan

RIYADH Writer and TV host Dr Mohsin Shaikh Al Hassan has written three love stories to be...

526 rotten carcasses heading for Jeddah seized

JEDDAH The sub municipality of Southern Jeddah has seized what it said 526 rotten slaughtered...

95% of beggars in EP are elderly expats or kids

JEDDAH While begging takes place throughout the year on the Kingdom s streets it increases...

JASTA violates sovereignty of states: Saudi justice minster

JEDDAH Minister of Justice Walid Al Samaani said Friday that the recently passed JASTA bill...

Iran’s pack of lies

With the Haj pilgrimage just successfully completed in Makkah with no serious injuries this year...

Mullah, prince and taqiyah trap

Ever since they seized power in 1979 Iran s ruling mullahs have faced the challenge of forging a...

Submarines making a serious comeback

Gliding stealthily through the ocean depths attack submarines quietly shadow their quarry ready...