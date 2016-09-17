2 killed, 8 wounded in US shootouts

  • Search form

World

Agencies

Police officers keep watch during a music festival in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in this Sept. 4, 2016, file photo. Two Philadelphia police officers were wounded in a wild shootout on Friday, which ended when the suspect was eventually shot and killed. (REUTERS file photo)

FORT WORTH, Texas: Two people were killed and eight others wounded, including four police officers, in gun-related violence across the United States on Friday.
In one of the incidents, a suspect ended up dead after shooting and wounding two officers who responded to a reported suicide at a house in Fort Worth, Texas.
The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Friday. Fort Worth police say responding officers initially found a man unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head.
The officers were subsequently told that a witness was located in a backyard shed and were shot after opening the shed door. Police returned fire, a standoff ensued and police later confirmed the unidentified suspect was dead.
In Philadelphia, two police officers and four civilians were wounded in a wild shootout that covered a number of blocks, and a suspect has been shot and killed.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross says Sgt. Sylvia Young was shot up to eight times, multiple times in her protective vest, late Friday night. Officials say Ed Miller, a former member of the Philadelphia police force who is an officer with the University of Pennsylvania, was also shot. There was no immediate work on Miller’s injury. Both are in stable condition.
Ross says a suspect walked up to Young’s police vehicle and opened fire just before 11:30 p.m., hitting the 19-year veteran in the left arm. He says the suspect then fled and shot into a nearby bar, striking a security guard in the leg. He then grabbed a woman and used her as a shield before shooting her in the leg. Then, moments later, the suspect shot into a car, striking a man and a woman who police say are in critical condition.
Ross said Miller and two police officers chased the man into an alley, where he was shot and killed.
The identities of the suspect and the others who were injured were not immediately released.
In the third incident, a Denver hospital complex was locked down amid reports of gunshots and a man carrying a rifle on the grounds.
Police officer Tyrone Campbell said a room-by-room search of Rose Medical Center was completed Friday night, and everyone who was told to shelter in place has been allowed to go home.
Police are still looking for a man who was seen with a gun earlier in the day. He was described as white, in his mid-30s and wearing a flannel shirt and hat.
No injuries were reported, and investigators did not confirm if any shots had been fired.
During the lockdown, police officers carrying long guns surrounded the facility east of downtown, and several roads were closed and blocked by patrol cars.
Armed officers climbed to the roofs of buildings, and an adjacent Veterans Administration hospital also was locked down as a precaution.
Campbell said authorities received multiple telephone calls reporting shots had been fired in the area surrounding the medical center shortly after 4:15 p.m.

