Last updated: 27 sec ago

  Pakistan court orders confiscation of Musharraf's property

World

Pakistan court orders confiscation of Musharraf’s property

Agence France Presse |

Pakistani policemen stand guard beside banners showing images of former Pakistani military ruler Pervez Musharraf near his residence in Islamabad on Nov.18, 2013. A Pakistani court on Saturday issued an order confiscating the former president’s property. (AFP PHOTO/Aamir Qureshi)

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan: A Pakistani court trying former military ruler Pervez Musharraf over a deadly raid on Islamabad’s radical Red Mosque passed an order Saturday confiscating his property, a lawyer said.
Former president Musharraf, who left Pakistan for Dubai in March for what was described as urgent medical treatment, is facing a string of court cases connected to his 1999 to 2008 rule.
Lower court judge Pervaiz Qadir Memon passed the order Saturday in a case over the death of radical cleric Abdul Rashid Ghazi, one of more than 100 people killed when Pakistani troops stormed the Red Mosque in 2007.
“The court... today passed an order that his property be confiscated,” a lawyer for the Red Mosque, Tariq Asad, told AFP.
“Our next move will be to put pressure on the interior ministry to bring Musharraf back home so he can face all cases against him,” he added.
A special court in July which is trying Musharraf for treason, issued a similar order in July but little has resulted from that verdict.
“Today’s court order will help mount pressure on the government,” to take action, Asad said.
Musharraf ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in a bloodless coup in 1999. He resigned in 2008 to avoid possible impeachment and went into exile overseas.
He returned in 2013 in an attempt to contest elections but was barred from taking part in the polls and from leaving the country while facing a barrage of legal cases.
The travel ban was lifted in March.
In January this year Musharraf was acquitted over the 2006 killing of a Baloch rebel leader, Nawab Akbar Bugti.
But four cases against him remain — one accusing him of treason for imposing emergency rule, as well as those alleging the unlawful dismissal of judges, the assassination of opposition leader Bhutto and the deadly raid on the Red Mosque.

