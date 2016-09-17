  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Moscow must read the writing on the wall

Columns

Moscow must read the writing on the wall

Bikram Vohra |

While Russia and the US may have different viewpoints about the continuance of Assad as the Syrian president, this issue should not come in the way of the blocked aid caravans that are so badly needed to offer succor to over 300,000 civilians without food and water in the Aleppo region.
No one is clear what exactly the wrangle is about but there seems to be some misinterpretation that the US-Russian deal is a free pass to Assad to carry on as the boss and that Washington has softened its stance on this factor. However, there is no visual indication of that since the priority was to spike the guns and bring about some sort of closure to the five years of fighting.
At some stage, preferably earlier than later, Russia will have to concede that peace is more important than engaging in mind games with the US over one of the most aggressive regimes in recent history. Their friction at this crucial juncture over Assad when the seven-day truce, however fragile, could signpost the way to the negotiating table and end this horrible splintering of a once proud nation.
Look at it in the long term. Assad cannot be forever and the Russians must also realize that while opposing the US on principle might reflect Moscow’s foreign policy the chances of all these rebel groups settling for talks with Assad propped up as the leader of the future Syria is not going to happen. It is impractical and it is a pointless cul de sac which leads nowhere because the flood of hostility and rage will never allow that bridge to be constructed.
The two major peace brokers, therefore, have to sit down and put their personal battle axes on the ground and get on the same page.
There is no gainsaying the fact that this is the last chance to save lives and a nation and if this peace collapses because of the ambitions of one man there will be only the possibility of a burning swath land once called Syria.
Moscow needs to think beyond the parameters of being anti-Washington. President Putin must also be aware that this is the US political Achilles’ heel when for nearly six months the presidency is on oxygen and there is a 100-day honeymoon for the next incumbent. So decisions are piled up and action is slow.
In these circumstances, the fact the US is open to taking concerted action is an opportunity which Putin should not ignore.
If this bus drives away there may no other service.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Columns

Saudi Arabia facing soft war

The US Congress recent move to pass the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act JASTA sets a...

Haj: Community and communion

AH THE HAJ Where we perform one of the five pillars of Islam Where we spiritually regenerate...

A Syrian wedding with the bride and groom in Geneva

Two significant developments both connected to conflict raging between Iran s creeping influence...

Saudi Press Roundup

Iran media wars The Iranian media gives an impression of an ongoing open war being waged against...

Trump closes door on one falsehood, opens door to another

WASHINGTON Even as Donald Trump sought to close the door on the false conspiracy theory that...

Iran’s pack of lies

With the Haj pilgrimage just successfully completed in Makkah with no serious injuries this year...

Mullah, prince and taqiyah trap

Ever since they seized power in 1979 Iran s ruling mullahs have faced the challenge of forging a...

Submarines making a serious comeback

Gliding stealthily through the ocean depths attack submarines quietly shadow their quarry ready...

Sustaining cease-fire

This year the prayer of the Eid Al Adha was performed in peace for the first time in 5 years The...

Soldiers replace tourists in Aleppo

Instead of colorful handmade caps for sale to Syrians and foreign tourists Zakaria Mosuli the...

Exemplary and successful Haj

Praise be to Allah who has helped Hajis to complete their Haj easily conveniently and in full...

Where Islam and democracy meet

Ever wondered why the Middle East the heart of the Islamic world remains in constant state of...

India’s prohibition hypocrisy

Last month 18 people in the Gopalganj district of India s Bihar state died after consuming...

A rallying call for poverty eradication

Economic growth is not enough to save those threatened daily with starvation Governments need to...

KSA honored to handle Haj

The most common question I receive from people is if the Haj season is becoming a cumbersome...

From war or wealth: The many faces of Haj

There are those who come from countries at war others who saved their entire lives and some...

Around Arab News

E-bracelets provided tremendous assistance to pilgrims and scouts

MINA The use of e bracelets had a major impact in efficiently facilitating the pilgrims return to...

‘Net’ gain for 95% homes in Kingdom

RIYADH Ninety five percent of homes in Saudi Arabia are connected to the Internet following...

History of Mihrab of Prophet’s Mosque

MADINAH The Prophet s Mosque in Madinah is like a magnet pulling Muslims from across the world...

‘Saudi Google’ reels off events 50 years ago

JEDDAH Could you imagine a man as good in answering questions as Google You would say no Think...

Saudia bans Galaxy Note 7 use on board

JEDDAH Passengers and crew of Saudi Arabian Airlines Saudia have been banned from using Samsung s...

SRCA aircraft set two new world records

JEDDAH The Saudi Red Crescent Authority SRCA aircraft have set two new world records in...

Jeddah airport ‘to face overcapacity problem’

JEDDAH King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah will experience an overcapacity of 22 5...

Bride & prejudice: Al-Ahsa leads race for dowry, marriage costs

DAMMAM Efforts by the government Islamic scholars and social activists to bring down the bride s...

All the best for new academic year

JEDDAH DAMMAM After the longest summer vacation and Haj holidays in many years schools and other...

Madinah, Tabuk lead in amputation cases

RIYADH The cities of Madinah and Tabuk recorded the highest percentage of amputation surgeries in...

Al-Ahsa ‘is world’s most creative city’

AL AHSA Al Ahsa region was among the competitors at the 10th annual meeting of UNESCO s Creative...

‘Imran’ program will preserve national heritage

JEDDAH The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage SCTNH recently launched a program...

No GCC discrimination against expatriates

JEDDAH Members of the Gulf Cooperation Council GCC have said there is no violation of labor...

Palestinian pilgrims arrive in Madinah

RIYADH Pilgrims who are family members of Palestinian martyrs and guests of the Custodian of the...

Over 16,000 Russians perform Haj this year

JEDDAH The number of Russian Haj pilgrims has been multiplying since the end of the Soviet Union...

Saudi who works for Clinton campaign

JEDDAH It never occurred to Naif Al Khathran that when he went to study political science in the...