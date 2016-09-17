  • Search form

Middle-East

Zionists gun down Palestinian

Agencies |

Israeli forensic police gather at the scene of a stabbing attack, where a Palestinian stabbed an Israeli soldier before he was shot dead, in the flashpoint West Bank city of Hebron on Saturday. (AFP)

JERUSALEM: A Palestinian allegedly stabbed an Israeli soldier Saturday in the flashpoint West Bank city of Hebron before he was shot dead, the army said, in the fourth attack on Israelis in less than 24 hours.
A military statement said the attacker drew a knife during a routine security check in Hebron’s Tel Rumeida neighborhood, wounding the soldier.
“In response to the immediate threat, forces at the scene shot the assailant, resulting in his death,” the statement said.
Since October, 228 Palestinians, 34 Israelis, two Americans, one Eritrean and a Sudanese have been killed in the ongoing violence, according to an AFP count.
International powers have criticized Israel’s continued settlement expansion in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, with more than 500,000 Israelis now living in communities the international community considers illegal, as well as incitement to violence by Palestinian leaders.
“Despite warnings by the international community and the region, leaders on both sides have failed to take the difficult steps needed for peace,” Ban said on Friday.
“Let me be absolutely clear: settlements are illegal under international law. The occupation, stifling and oppressive, must end,” he added.

