Europe ‘can veto Brexit deal’

BRATISLAVA: Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia are ready to veto any Brexit deal that would limit their citizens’ rights to work in Britain, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Saturday.

EU leaders met in Slovakia’s capital Bratislava on Friday at their first summit for decades without Britain after a shock British vote in June to leave the bloc, a subject which Fico said had only been touched on at the meeting. They are still trying to find common ground on the best way to cope with a higher number of migrants and how to shake off the lingering effects of years of economic crisis.

Fico said in an interview the EU had also shifted from a debate over mandatory quotas to a new principle of “flexible solidarity” over the migrant crisis.

The Visegrad group (V4) of Central European countries have together opposed EU efforts to introduce mandatory quotas for migrants and now, Fico said, also have a common interest in protecting citizens’ rights to work in Britain.