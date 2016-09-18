Madinah, Tabuk lead in amputation cases

RIYADH: The cities of Madinah and Tabuk recorded the highest percentage of amputation surgeries in the Kingdom during the past three years, according to a Ministry of Health (MoH) report.

The report said the cases of amputation during the years 1434, 1435 and 1436 in Madinah reached 1,344 due to gangrene caused by diabetes. This was followed by motor vehicle accidents and birth defects. The report said that Tabuk placed second in the number of amputations at 1,203.

Professor Mohammed Alnami of King Saud University (KSU) said that most of the amputations in the Kingdom were due to gangrene. “This is due to the negligence of patients to consult doctors and seek treatment for diabetes, which causes nerve damage if not treated immediately,” he said.

He added that many patients also consult doctors who are not specialists in diabetes, and resort to some popular treatment which could lead to complications.

“Diabetic patients should take the necessary precautions by consulting a physician and seeking advice on the proper treatment before it’s too late,” he said.

He called for the activation of the special medical teams to help in the treatment of the disease and the dissemination of information on diabetes.

He added that “the prevention of gangrene includes the continuous monitoring of blood sugar among diabetic patients.”

“It’s also necessary to maintain a normal level of blood sugar, take care of the feet, and prevent the infection of wounds,” he said.

He added that it’s necessary for diabetic patients to examine their feet on a daily basis as far as injuries or infections are concerned, in addition to maintaining a constant state of foot cleanliness.

He stressed that the proportion of foot amputations due to gangrene is more in men than women.