Saudi Arabia

Over 16,000 Russians perform Haj this year

Muslim pilgrims arrive to throw pebbles at pillars during the "Jamarat" ritual, the stoning of Satan, in Mina near the holy city of Makkah, on September 13, 2016. (AFP)

JEDDAH: The number of Russian Haj pilgrims has been multiplying since the end of the Soviet Union and the figure will rise once Saudi Arabia increases the quota, said a Russian diplomat.
“Russian pilgrims came to perform the sacred rituals in Makkah 400 years ago, but their number was very low. Between 20 and 40 Haj pilgrims came each year during the time of the Soviet Union. This year, 16,200 Hajis came from Russia,” Russian Consul General Bahauddin Aliyev told local media.
The envoy's remarks came during his visit to the headquarters of the Tawafa Establishment for pilgrims from Turkey, Europe, America and Australia. Aliyev described the expansion of the Two Holy Mosques as an unprecedented global achievement. “This expansion is only a prelude to the needs of Muslims worldwide, and it highlights the huge responsibility assumed by Saudi Arabia to oversee this holy ritual that Muslims from every part of the world come to perform.” The Syrian crisis has halted the Russian pilgrims coming by land, and they have to depend on air transport, he said.
He attributed the low number of Haj pilgrims during the Soviet period to the obstacles and difficulties they faced, describing that period for Russian Muslims as very difficult.
“The studies conducted by Saudi Arabia over the past years are aimed at developing and improving the Haj system to boost the services offered to the guests of Allah the Almighty, and to make them feel at peace and serenity while performing the holy rituals,” said Aliyev.

