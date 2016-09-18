Palestinian pilgrims arrive in Madinah

RIYADH: Pilgrims who are family members of Palestinian martyrs and guests of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques were welcomed in Madinah on Friday.

They were given a warm welcome by program committees on the occasion, and a number of young Saudis met them at their hotel.

Haji Mohammad Alian from Gaza expressed his overflowing happiness regarding the reception accorded to him and his fellow Palestinian pilgrims.

“We can hardly believe that we are here in this holy city. I could not believe it when I stepped on the ground— I thought I was dreaming,” he said.

He added that “we’re indeed overwhelmed by the warm and rousing welcome accorded to us by the young Saudis who showed love, high regard and brotherhood for the Palestinian people.”

He noted the celebration showcasing songs of happiness for the Palestinian pilgrims’ safe arrival, with the Hajis expressing overflowing happiness and gratitude to the Kingdom.

“We thank Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman for having invited Palestinian pilgrims to perform the Haj rituals this year. We also thank the Saudi people for their hospitality,” he said.

The pilgrims were in Madinah to spend a few days and pray at the Prophet’s Mosque. It’s second biggest mosque after the Grand Mosque in Makkah. From Madinah, they’ll leave for their home country.

A total of 500 male and female pilgrims, who are family members of Palestinian martyrs, were invited to perform Haj this year.

Zaid Ali Al-Dukan, deputy head of the guest pilgrim program, said that the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques invites thousands of Muslims from several countries every year to perform Haj and Umrah as his personal guest, under two separate programs.