  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Imran’ program will preserve national heritage

Saudi Arabia

‘Imran’ program will preserve national heritage

ARAB NEWS |

JEDDAH: The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTNH) recently launched a program titled “Imran,” which aims to peserve and develop of urban heritage in the Kingdom.
The program also aims to enhance the partnerships and cooperation efforts between SCTNH, represented by the National Center for Urban Heritage (NCUH), and the Ministry of Municipal Affairs.
The program will help boost cooperation at the national, regional and domestic levels.
At the same time, the program will help preserve the identity of heritage and historic cities and villages, and linking them with basic functions, and developing construction regulations and laws in accordance with the controls for urban development.
A press statement said the program will work to develop foundations, standards and controls to preserve and maintain urban heritage sites, and the techniques used for their renovation and rehabilitation, and to build a unified database for a national registry for urban heritage which will monitor, classify, evaluate and document all urban heritage sites.
Joint scientific and practical programs will also be launched for training and exchanging experiences, in addition to developing human capabilities in the field and a system will be created for archaeology and museums in terms of the materials of national urban heritage.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

E-bracelets provided tremendous assistance to pilgrims and scouts

MINA The use of e bracelets had a major impact in efficiently facilitating the pilgrims return to...

‘Net’ gain for 95% homes in Kingdom

RIYADH Ninety five percent of homes in Saudi Arabia are connected to the Internet following...

History of Mihrab of Prophet’s Mosque

MADINAH The Prophet s Mosque in Madinah is like a magnet pulling Muslims from across the world...

‘Saudi Google’ reels off events 50 years ago

JEDDAH Could you imagine a man as good in answering questions as Google You would say no Think...

Saudia bans Galaxy Note 7 use on board

JEDDAH Passengers and crew of Saudi Arabian Airlines Saudia have been banned from using Samsung s...

SRCA aircraft set two new world records

JEDDAH The Saudi Red Crescent Authority SRCA aircraft have set two new world records in...

Jeddah airport ‘to face overcapacity problem’

JEDDAH King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah will experience an overcapacity of 22 5...

Bride & prejudice: Al-Ahsa leads race for dowry, marriage costs

DAMMAM Efforts by the government Islamic scholars and social activists to bring down the bride s...

All the best for new academic year

JEDDAH DAMMAM After the longest summer vacation and Haj holidays in many years schools and other...

Two Saudi policemen martyred in Dammam

DAMMAM Two Saudi policemen have been martyred in the Eastern Province city of Dammam after their...

Madinah, Tabuk lead in amputation cases

RIYADH The cities of Madinah and Tabuk recorded the highest percentage of amputation surgeries in...

Al-Ahsa ‘is world’s most creative city’

AL AHSA Al Ahsa region was among the competitors at the 10th annual meeting of UNESCO s Creative...

Palestinian pilgrims arrive in Madinah

RIYADH Pilgrims who are family members of Palestinian martyrs and guests of the Custodian of the...

Over 16,000 Russians perform Haj this year

JEDDAH The number of Russian Haj pilgrims has been multiplying since the end of the Soviet Union...

Saudi who works for Clinton campaign

JEDDAH It never occurred to Naif Al Khathran that when he went to study political science in the...

Support of leadership behind Haj success

RIYADH The success of the recent Haj is attributed to various factors particularly the great...

Around Arab News

E-bracelets provided tremendous assistance to pilgrims and scouts

MINA The use of e bracelets had a major impact in efficiently facilitating the pilgrims return to...

‘Net’ gain for 95% homes in Kingdom

RIYADH Ninety five percent of homes in Saudi Arabia are connected to the Internet following...

History of Mihrab of Prophet’s Mosque

MADINAH The Prophet s Mosque in Madinah is like a magnet pulling Muslims from across the world...

‘Saudi Google’ reels off events 50 years ago

JEDDAH Could you imagine a man as good in answering questions as Google You would say no Think...

Saudia bans Galaxy Note 7 use on board

JEDDAH Passengers and crew of Saudi Arabian Airlines Saudia have been banned from using Samsung s...

SRCA aircraft set two new world records

JEDDAH The Saudi Red Crescent Authority SRCA aircraft have set two new world records in...

Jeddah airport ‘to face overcapacity problem’

JEDDAH King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah will experience an overcapacity of 22 5...

Bride & prejudice: Al-Ahsa leads race for dowry, marriage costs

DAMMAM Efforts by the government Islamic scholars and social activists to bring down the bride s...

All the best for new academic year

JEDDAH DAMMAM After the longest summer vacation and Haj holidays in many years schools and other...

Two Saudi policemen martyred in Dammam

DAMMAM Two Saudi policemen have been martyred in the Eastern Province city of Dammam after their...

Madinah, Tabuk lead in amputation cases

RIYADH The cities of Madinah and Tabuk recorded the highest percentage of amputation surgeries in...

Al-Ahsa ‘is world’s most creative city’

AL AHSA Al Ahsa region was among the competitors at the 10th annual meeting of UNESCO s Creative...

‘Imran’ program will preserve national heritage

JEDDAH The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage SCTNH recently launched a program...

No GCC discrimination against expatriates

JEDDAH Members of the Gulf Cooperation Council GCC have said there is no violation of labor...

Palestinian pilgrims arrive in Madinah

RIYADH Pilgrims who are family members of Palestinian martyrs and guests of the Custodian of the...

Over 16,000 Russians perform Haj this year

JEDDAH The number of Russian Haj pilgrims has been multiplying since the end of the Soviet Union...