‘Imran’ program will preserve national heritage

JEDDAH: The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTNH) recently launched a program titled “Imran,” which aims to peserve and develop of urban heritage in the Kingdom.

The program also aims to enhance the partnerships and cooperation efforts between SCTNH, represented by the National Center for Urban Heritage (NCUH), and the Ministry of Municipal Affairs.

The program will help boost cooperation at the national, regional and domestic levels.

At the same time, the program will help preserve the identity of heritage and historic cities and villages, and linking them with basic functions, and developing construction regulations and laws in accordance with the controls for urban development.

A press statement said the program will work to develop foundations, standards and controls to preserve and maintain urban heritage sites, and the techniques used for their renovation and rehabilitation, and to build a unified database for a national registry for urban heritage which will monitor, classify, evaluate and document all urban heritage sites.

Joint scientific and practical programs will also be launched for training and exchanging experiences, in addition to developing human capabilities in the field and a system will be created for archaeology and museums in terms of the materials of national urban heritage.